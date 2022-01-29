Notre Dame VS Virginia: ACC Basketball Game Thread and How to Watch

As ACC members, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have never beat the Virginia Cavaliers. The Irish are 0-11 in the regular season against the Hoos since joining the conference — and that streak HAS to end today.

Virginia hasn’t been the dominant team this season that we are used to watching. They still play the same tough defensive basketball for sure while allowing just 59 points a game, but lack some of the dynamic shooters that they have had in the past. Forward Jayden Gardner leads the way for Virginia — along with his team leading 13.9 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Irish have been pretty hot this month and are just a half game back of the top spot in the ACC. Dane Goodwin’s performance this season has been fantastic with 15.3 points per game (49% from three), and is getting strong help from freshman Blake Wesley in the backcourt. I still maintain that Paul Atkinson is possibly the most important piece on the floor for Notre Dame as the toughest post player for the Irish — though Nate Laszewski is shooting a gorgeous 46% from three while leading the team in rebounding.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point favorite against Virginia with a 122.5 over/under.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, January 29 @ 6:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network

