Notre Dame VS NC State: ACC Basketball Game Thread and How to Watch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish got back on track in the ACC with a big win on the road over the Louisville Cardinals. While Louisville isn’t on their normal level of good this year, it’s still a really tough team to beat on their home court. Next up for the Irish is a late tip-off on Tuesday night against the NC State Wolfpack.

It will be a battle of the freshmen as the Wolfpack has their own #0 freshman superstar in Terquavion Smith to go head to head with Blake Wesley. Smith is averaging almost 15 points per game and is doing it in some pressure situations. The man that really makes it go for NC State though, is Dereon Seabron. The 6’4” guard is averaging 19 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game as well.

Despite just a 10-10 (3-6) record, the Wolfpack is about as tough of an out as there is in the ACC.

The Irish are undefeated at home so far this season, and have a more balanced attack. Along with Wesley, Dane Goodwin is leading the team with 15.2 points per game and Paul Atkinson is right around 12. Atkinson might be the real key in this game down low in how he matches up against Jericole Hellems.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 5.5 point favorite over NC State with an over/under of 144.5. So... we should expect a high scoring shooter’s night in South Bend.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, January 26 @ 9:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

