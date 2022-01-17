Notre Dame VS Howard: MLK Classic Game Thread and How to Watch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish go outside of the ACC today to take on the Howard Bison. Notre Dame just had a six-game winning streak ended in Blacksburg by the Virginia Tech Hokies. It was a game that Notre Dame controlled for the first 32 minutes of gameplay, and one they would certainly like to get back. With this out-of-conference game against Howard, the Irish will need to refocus as they have an incredibly difficult stretch on the horizon.

The MLK Classic is a special game for Notre Dame and Howard. From UND.com:

In the summer of 2020, as protests and demonstrations broke out around the country focused on racial injustice, Coach Brey and Coach Blakeney reached out to each other with the idea of playing the Notre Dame – Howard game on Martin Luther King. Jr. Day in January of 2021. The Howard and Notre Dame men’s basketball programs also joined forces to help register voters for the 2020 election. Both teams took part in a voter registration drive guided by When We All Vote’s goal to change the culture around voting using data-driven and a multifaceted approach to increase participation in elections. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and its health and safety protocols saw last season’s game canceled. The teams quickly decided to reschedule for January 17, 2022. Monday’s game marks the first road game for Notre Dame men’s basketball at one of the countries Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is an 11 point favorite with an over/under of 149.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Monday, January 17 @ 2:30 PM EST

Where: Burr Gymnasium, Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: FOX

