The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are on a bit of a hot streak right now, and it’s during the perfect time. The Irish have now won six straight games with their last four being against ACC foes. At present, Notre Dame is all alone in the second-place spot in the conference — with some big challenges still ahead.
On Saturday, the Irish travel to Blacksburg to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies. While the road trip to play the fighting gobblers is never an easy one, the Hokies have yet to win an ACC game in four tries this season.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish are 6.5 point underdogs with an over/under set at 132.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: Saturday, January 15 @ 6:00 PM EST
Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA
How to Watch: ACC Network
