The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are kind of on a roll right now. Notre Dame won their third straight ACC game on Saturday against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and now welcomes the Clemson Tigers back to South Bend to try and make it four in a row.

It’s time to get excited and Mike Brey is out here standing on tables trying to rally the troops (students) to get over to the Joyce to help push this team into a position we haven’t seen in a few years.

@NDMikeBrey doesn't hop on tables for no reason.



He's thrilled the students are back because it means our is back.



The key to the Irish as of late is quite simple... they’re running the offense again. Notre Dame’s ball movement and ability to get great shot looks throughout the course of the game has really improved since the beginning of December and the field goal percentages have gone up for everyone involved. We can all wish that Brey used more on the bench — but that isn’t happening (or going to happen) so seeing an increased defensive effort in conference play has also been a real pleasure to watch.

Clemson has been on a roll themselves as of late. The Tigers have won 5 of their last 6 games led by sophomore forward P.J. Hall, and are averaging almost 75 points a game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is a 3 point favorite with an over/under of 137.5.

Dane Goodwin has been Notre Dame’s scoring leader so far this year with 15 points per game which has been done in a very steady fashion. With that said... this feels like the kind of game in which Blake Wesley and Prentiss Hubb will both need to light it up a bit from the field. In 14 games, Wesley has scored an even 200 points – the only other true freshman in program history to accomplish the same feat: Troy Murphy, Chris Thomas, LaPhonso Ellis, Adrian Dantley, and David Rivers.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Wednesday, January 12 @ 7:00 PM EST

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN

How to Watch: ACCNX and Regional Sports Network

