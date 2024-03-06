The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had an impressive home opener on Tuesday as they welcomed the in-state Purdue Boilermakers.

Notre Dame has already shown quite a bit of power at the plate early in the season as they were off to an 8-2 start on the road. It appears that they brought the long ball game back to South Bend against the Boilers.

Estevan Moreno just had a three home run game in the series against Tennessee Tech, and he did it again against the Boilers.

Moreno got the scoring started with a one out solo shot over the right field fence.

And the Irish are on the board with a blast to right field by Moreno!



B3

☘️ 1

0#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/EOxge2XDcp — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 5, 2024

With the Irish up 3-2, Moreno went back to work and hit a two run dinger to centerfield to make it 7-2.

In the 7th inning, Notre Dame got back-to-back triple from DM Jefferson and Connor Hinks to add three runs to Notre Dame’s total.

Moreno got back up to bat in the 8th, and this time he hit a solo shot over the left field fence — just to be an equal opportunity home run player. This was the third time Moreno has had a 3 home run game. The first time he did it in an Irish uniform was against Virginia last season.

Moreno hits ANOTHER home run, making him the only player in program history to hit three homers in three separate games! ☘️



B8

☘️ 11

2#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/qhXZwC6UPy — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 6, 2024

Matt Bedford got the start and the win for the Irish after three shutout innings. Notre Dame went to the bullpen for the last six innings. Radek Birkholz gave up two runs to Purdue in the fifth.

The Irish go back on the road for this weekend’s opening ACC series against the Virginia Tech Hokies.