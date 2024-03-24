Notre Dame Baseball: Irish are going for the sweep of Miami today

After being swept in their first two ACC series of the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be looking to be on the right side of one on Sunday after taking down the Miami Hurricanes in the first two games.
GAME 1: Notre Dame 6, Miami 2
Notre Dame Downs Miami 6-2 For Conference Win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame (13-8, 1-6 ACC) earned its first conference win in its first ACC game at home, grinding for a 6-2 victory over the visiting Miami Hurricanes (12-9, 4-3 ACC).
RHP Matt Bedford started on the mound for the Irish and delivered a career performance, posting seven strikeouts and staying on the mound for 4.1 innings, both career-high marks. Seven strikeouts ties Notre Dame’s season high by a single player (RHP Bennett Flynn also posted seven at Tennessee Tech - March 1). RHP Caden Spivey (1-0) earned the win for Notre Dame, pitching an effective 2.2 innings of relief with two strikeouts and no runs allowed, while Flynn closed it out for the Irish, posting three strikeouts over two innings.
Irish batters put together a true collective effort to secure the win with OF T.J. Williams, INF Jack Penney and C Joey Spence all posting multi-hit games, as Williams also earned two RBI. Notre Dame hit triples in three-consecutive innings, courtesy of Spence, Penney and OF David Glancy.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Both teams went scoreless and hitless in the first. Miami led off the second with two doubles, the second scoring the Canes’ first run of the day. Bedford struck out the next batter for his first strikeout of the day, adding another strikeout and limiting the damage to one run. Notre Dame went three up, three down in the bottom of the second, holding the score at a 1-0 lead for Miami.
Bedford added three strikeouts in the third inning, holding Miami off the board, and Notre Dame went down in order in the third. Bedford posted two more strikeouts in the fourth, again keeping the Canes from scoring. Glancy earned a one-out walk in the fourth, but the Irish were unable to bring him home.
Bedford took the mound to begin the fifth inning, earning an out to set a career-high in innings pitched (4.1). Spivey entered to pitch for Notre Dame, striking out the first batter he faced, with a fly ball in center field ending the top of the inning.
Penney led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, but was tagged out on an OF Tito Flores fielder’s choice. Spence tripled, Notre Dame’s first of three triples on the day, to score Flores and tie up the game. OF Brady Gumpf followed, grounding out to shortstop but scoring Spence to take the lead. The Irish added two more hits, one from INF Estevan Moreno and one from Williams, but were unable to add more.
Spivey added another strikeout in the sixth, keeping the Irish momentum and holding Miami to a zero in the top half, and Penney tripled with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, but a flyout ended the inning.
With two outs in the seventh, Miami delivered two-consecutive singles, but Spivey and the Irish held them off again to keep the 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Spence led off with a single, and INF Casey Kmet entered to pinch run. After a foul-out, Kmet stole second, and a groundout gave the Irish two outs. Williams sent a single to center field to score Kmet, adding to the Irish lead. Glancy followed as the next batter, blasting a triple to right center field to score Williams. INF Connor Hincks stepped to the plate and sent a single to left center field to score Glancy, and INF Simon Baumgardt earned a walk to place two runners on base. A final strikeout ended the inning with a 5-1 Irish lead.
Flynn entered to pitch the eighth inning. Miami led off with a double, but Flynn struck out the next two batters. A single then scored another run for Miami. After a walk, Miami grounded out to Hincks, sending the Irish to bat with a 5-2 lead.
Flores and C Carson Tinney were the first batters of the inning at the plate for Notre Dame, both drawing walks. DM Jefferson entered at designated hitter, laying down a bunt and forcing an error to load the bases with zero outs. After a strikeout, Williams sent a grounder for an RBI, scoring Flores and adding to the lead.
Entering the ninth up 6-2, the Irish turned a 6-4-3 double play from Penney to Moreno to Hincks, and after a walk, Flynn struck out the last batter to keep the 6-2 win, posting Notre Dame’s first conference victory of the season.
GAME 2: Notre Dame 5, Miami 2
Notre Dame Secures Series with 5-2 Victory Over Miami
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Notre Dame (14-8, 2-6 ACC) clinched the series with a 5-2 win over Miami (5-2, 4-4 ACC) Saturday, as RHP Jack Radel, RHP Ricky Reeth and the Irish defense locked it down in the field.
Reeth (1-2) earned the win, pitching a career-high 5.0 innings, while Radel started the game and matched a career-high 4.0 innings. Each gave up just one run.
INF Estevan Moreno made several impact plays on the day, posting four putouts and six assists from second base, also notching two doubles and an RBI. Moreno, DH Brady Gumpf and C Carson Tinney all had multi-hit games.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Miami started off strong, drawing a leadoff walk and following with a single to place two runs on base. Another single pushed runners to second and third, but the batter was caught off base on his way to second, notching the first out of the inning. Miami’s third single of the inning scored the first run of the day. A fielder’s choice meant another out, and Radel struck out the last batter for the third out.
In the bottom of the inning, OF T.J. Williams and OF David Glancy both took HBP as the first two batters, and INF Connor Hincks laid down a sac bunt to push both runners into scoring position. INF Simon Baumgardt sent a fly ball to left field to score Williams and tie the game.
Radel and the Irish sat Miami down in order in the second with Radel adding a strikeout, as Moreno made an impressive grab to secure the second out. In the bottom of the inning, Tinney delivered a two-out single, and Moreno followed with a double to put both in scoring position, but a popup ended the inning.
Both teams went scoreless and hitless in the third. Miami led off the fourth with a single, and after two outs, the Canes drew a walk to place two runners on base. A lineout to Moreno ended the inning, holding Miami off the board for Radel’s third scoreless inning.
INF Jack Penney led off the fourth with a walk, and OF Tito Flores singled to push Penney to second. Gumpf sent an RBI double to score Penney, and the Irish took the lead. Tinney followed it up with a single to drive in Flores. After a double play, Williams singled to score Tinney, and the Irish ended the fourth inning up 4-1.
Reeth entered to pitch for the Irish to begin the fifth. Miami responded in the inning with a leadoff homer to cut the Irish lead to 4-2. Reeth struck out the next batter, and after two singles, a double play from Penney to Moreno to Hincks ended the inning. Notre Dame went three up, three down in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Reeth and the Irish held the Canes off, as a Baumgardt-Moreno-Hincks double play ended the inning. Gumpf led off the bottom of the inning with a single, but a double play forced him out, and a flyout ended the inning.
Miami went three up, three down in the seventh. After a leadoff strikeout, Glancy drew a walk and Hincks singled, with Glancy reaching third on a Baumgardt flyout. Hincks stole second, but another flyout ended the inning still with the 4-2 lead.
Reeth and the Irish made quick work of Miami in the eighth, allowing a single but nothing more. In the bottom of the eighth, Flores drew a leadoff walk, and DM Jefferson entered at DH, also drawing a walk. Pinch hitter INF Casey Kmet sent a fielder’s choice to place runners on first and second, and Moreno doubled, his second of the game, to score Jefferson. A flyout ended the inning with a 5-2 Notre Dame lead.
Reeth and Notre Dame’s defense sat Miami down in order in the ninth, his fourth scoreless inning, to secure the win and series victory.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame will look to earn a third in Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET matchup. RHP Rory Fox will start on the mound for the Irish, facing Miami LHP Herick Hernandez. The game will be broadcast on ACCNX.
