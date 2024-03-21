Notre Dame Baseball: Miami Series Preview

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team is home this weekend for the first full series in South Bend of the year. Visiting this weekend is an ACC opponent, the Miami Hurricanes, for three games at Frank Eck Stadium.

Weekend Schedule

Game One: Friday, March 22, 3:30pm ET

Game Two: Saturday, March 23, 2:00pm ET

Game Three: Sunday, March 24, 1:00pm ET

Notre Dame enters this weekend with a 12-8 record overall early in the season. Where they’ve struggled though is in conference play where they have gone 0-6 being swept in two away series so far. Over the last week the Irish have gone 1-3. They were swept over the weekend by the undefeated Florida State Seminoles, losing three relatively low scoring affairs. They followed that up with a midweek win against the Western Michigan Broncos where the script flipped and the offense exploded for 16 runs but the pitching allowed 11.

Miami enters the weekend with an identical 12-8 record to Notre Dame. Where they differ though is that they’ve played well within the ACC and hold a 4-2 record in the six conference games so far. Whereas most of the Irish games so far this season have been on the road Miami has been home in 19 of their first 20 games. This weekend will be their first true road trip and will be going from the South Florida heat to sub 40 (or just slightly above) temperatures.

So far this season the Irish offense has been powered by power. They are currently ninth in the country with 43 home runs in only 20 games. They’ve done an excellent job of spreading around the success as well with four different players having five or more home runs. Miami is barely behind though with only one home run less than the Irish in the same 20 games. The Hurricanes are a bit more top heavy though with the trio of Jason Torres, Daniel Cuvet, and Blake Cyr the team leaders out above the rest. The colder weather in South Bend over the weekend though will help keep the ball in the yard forcing both teams to rely on manufactured offense over the home run.

Notre Dame’s pitching is what has struggled so far this season, especially the starting pitchers. Starters in 11 of the 20 Irish games so far all have ERAs over 10 and as a staff they have combined an ERA of 6.80. The staff WHIP is over 1.5 and they have only 157 strikeouts in 172 innings. Miami’s staff is only slightly better, coming into this weekend with a 1.49 WHIP and 5.66 ERA. They’ve also had a much more consistent starting rotation through weekends with three starters on 5 games started each. The only Irish pitcher with that many starts is Matt Bedford with six.

Prediction

On paper this seems to be a very evenly matched series. Both teams combine decent but not great pitching with literally high powered offenses. The fact that this is Miami’s first road trip of the season plays into Notre Dame’s hands and I would expect home field to give them a slight edge. In a three game series that probably equals two wins out of three but either way the Irish need to come out of this weekend with their first conference win of the season.