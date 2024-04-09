Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse: HUGE 15-12 win for the Irish over Duke

“You talk about Shaq, I would put Tim Duncan in that same category. Mr. Fundamental, just kept things simple. He is a great teammate, a great player, and a great person. When you have those ingredients in a champion, you just want to be a part of that and have an opportunity to play with him.”

-Jason Kidd

Notre Dame has played Duke five times across 2022 - 2024. We played them twice in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons and once so far here in the 2024 season. In 2022, in the first matchup, Pat Kavanagh had 3 goals and 5 assists. In the second game against Duke that season he had 1 goal and 4 assists. In 2023 in the regular season, Pat Kavanagh had 3 goals and 5 assists in the first matchup and then in the national championship game, on a pulled hamstring and a torn labrum, he had 1 assist. In 2024, in what could be the first of a few games against Duke, Pat Kavanagh had 3 goals and 4 assists.

Pat Kavanagh’s line across these five games against Duke: 10 goals and 19 assists (29 total points)

Conversely, Duke’s best player:

Brennan O’Neill’s line across these five games against Notre Dame: 10 goals and 4 assists (14 total points)

Notre Dame is 5-0 in our last five matchups against Duke.

Brennan O’Neill won the Tewaaraton Award last year, Pat Kavanagh won the National Championship last year.

I am of the opinion that had Pat Kavanagh been fully healthy in the championship game last year, and had he put up a stat sheet that had around 6 points or so, I think he would have not only been a National Champion, but he also would have been the Tewaaraton Award winner.

I am not one to argue the greatness that is Brennan O’Neill, he is a generational talent and he can completely change lacrosse games with what he is able to do on the field. He proved that as a part of Team USA this past summer and there is no denying his talent and what he has done across his career. But when I look at what Pat Kavanagh has done over the last five years, and what he does on a weekly basis from the standpoint of goals, assists, hustle plays, riding, emotion, leadership, refusing to lose, grittiness, ground balls, passing, dodging, playing the point, improving his game each year, making those around him better...I could go on and on and on.

To me, he is a complete lacrosse player and THE player that I would choose to build my team around when it comes to college lacrosse in 2024.

I know others see this as well and I think it is time for this to be a bigger part of the conversation across the 2024 season and Pat’s overall career at Notre Dame.

: Pat Kavanagh, @NDlacrosse



Kavanagh torched Duke's defense for seven points, including a season-high FOUR goals — helping the Irish maintain their No. 1 spot in the polls pic.twitter.com/V1nlmESXzG — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) April 8, 2024

Okay, now that we have gotten that out of the way....on a sunny and beautiful Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, our #1 ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame beat the then #3 Blue Devils of Duke by a final score of 15-12. We moved to 7-1 on the season and 2-0 in ACC play, and at this point I think we have cemented a spot in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

It was a complete performance for Notre Dame lacrosse, an overall team win that saw all facets of our squad coming together in order to get the victory. It is what we have continued to see from this team since the Georgetown game and we have proven that we will show up and show out on the biggest of stages.

I could not be down in NC for the game, but by the looks of it and from what the announcers said, Notre Dame fans were out in droves across the sellout crowd in Koskinen Stadium. It’s so great to see, we have fans everywhere and they came out in force to cheer on our Irish at Duke.

So much to talk about around this game, let’s get after it...

HERE COME THE IRISH. ☘️ @NDlacrosse with its iconic entrance. pic.twitter.com/TA1b8YA5gV — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) April 7, 2024

First Quarter

The Irish got on the board early as Pat Kavanagh took his man one on one and beat him to give Notre Dame a 1-0 lead 13:33 in the quarter. Max Sloat got one back quickly for Duke to make it 1-1 before Pat Kavanagh put home his second on the day, same thing, one on one with 11:04 to go. Dyson Williams scored with 9:45 left to make it 2-2, and then after some chippy play, Notre Dame went on the man-up to and made it 3-2 with Devon McLane putting home high heat from the wing. That is where the score would be as the quarter would come to an end. Duke controlled a lot of the faceoff action in the quarter, but Notre Dame had the lead as we headed to the second.

2-for-2 from Pat Kavanagh!



He buries his 2nd shot and the Irish lead 2-1. Here is a look at his 1st of the day. Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/xZ8ZJ6hI6S — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 7, 2024

Second Quarter

Great adjustment at the faceoff dot as Will Lynch won the opening tilt to Ben Ramsey to start the second quarter. But Duke would get on the board first in this stanza, Notre Dame got caught in some defensive switches and Aidan Danenza put it home from in close to make it 3-3. We made a little change in our attack and Fulton Bayman (in for Jake Taylor) hit the post on a quick shot before we then went offsides when Duke tried to clear. The Blue Devils went to the man-up with 9:01 to go and Dyson Williams scored from inside after dropping the pass, picking it up and finding the back of the net to make it Duke 4-3. Pat Kavanagh with a great pass on the wing to Chris Kavanagh, and Chris rocketed it home to make it 4-4 with 7:45 to go in the period. After Nick Harris hit the top post of the goal, the Irish caused a turnover, we saw a great feed from Jordan Faison to Ben Ramsey to Pat Kavanagh (in transition) to make it 5-4 Irish. Fulton Bayman stayed on the field and he was rewarded on a great feed from Devon McLane to make it 6-4 Irish. Shawn Lyght then went one on one against Josh Zawada, stripped him giving Notre Dame possession and we got the ball into Duke territory and called timeout with 3:30 left. Pat Kavanagh got his fourth coming from X, beating Kenny Brower to make it 7-4 Irish. Duke took a timeout to try and settle things down, but then with 1:34 left, Chris Kavanagh took it topside, lost his defender and went high to make it 8-4 Notre Dame. And that is where we would be as we headed to the half.

Third Quarter

Duke would win the opening faceoff and after a long possession where it looked like Notre Dame was going to come out with the ball, the Blue Devils kept it and and Andrew McAdorey got on the board to make it 8-5 Irish. Pat Kavanagh then missed on a shot, but great positioning by Chris Kavanagh behind the goal to get the backup, he took it to GLE to make it 9-5 Irish. We then saw an awesome save by Liam Entenmann, but Brennan O’Neill got the rebound in front up top and went high to make it 9-6 Irish with 11:26 to go. Jake Taylor hit the post with a nice feed inside from Pat Kavanagh and next we saw an UNREAL hustle play by Carter Parlette to get the ball at midfield. Duke would go on the man-up on a push on the Irish with 4:03 left in the quarter and Dyson Williams would get it home from in close to make it 9-7 Irish. Pat Kavanagh took the ball behind X, the Duke goalie came out to play him and then Pat hit Devon McLane in front for a quick stick to make it 10-7 Notre Dame. That’s the score as we would head to the fourth and the final fifteen.





Chris Kavanagh joins his brother Pat with a hat trick! Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/dYsfvlxM7e — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 7, 2024

Fourth Quarter

There would be a goal by Duke and their long stick, Tyler Carpenter, to make it 10-8 to get the scoring underway. Max Busenkell would then get to the wing after a Chris Kavanagh miss as he took it off the end line to make it 11-8 Notre Dame with 12:27 to go. Shortly after, on a loose ball, Pat Kavanagh would get hurt and Chris Kavanagh would get a one minute penalty for coming to his defense. We would stop Duke, try to get the clear, but then we would see Liam go down as well. The refs called a timeout to review the shot on the man-up and it looked like a goal to me, but they called it a no goal, so the Irish would take possession with 11:35 to go still up three. In the end, it did not not matter as Brennan O’Neill went one on one, and got it home from a slight angle to make it 11-9 Irish with 10:30 to go - just a great move and shot by him. Next would be a transition goal from Duke that made it 11-10 Notre Dame with 9:19 to go (Dyson Williams scored his fourth on the day). Duke won the ensuing faceoff and Andrew McAdorey scored to make it 11 to 11 with 9:09 to go (two goals in ten seconds for the Blue Devils). On the next faceoff, Jake Taylor was flagged for a head shot, it was a brutal call and should not have been a penalty. Duke went on the man-up and a great job by Ben Ramsey blocking the shot with his body and Carter Parlette made another AWESOME hustle play to get the run out and get the Irish the ball on the missed Duke shot. Eric Dobson would eventually get the ball, a big time face dodge, and a HUGE goal for Eric with 6:57 to go as he went low making it 12-11 Notre Dame. Great defense from Nick Harris to force a turnover after Duke won the next faceoff, he pushed his man out of bounds with the ball, and Notre Dame had possession with 6:21 to go. Pat Kavanagh then hit Jake Taylor in front, and Jake finally was able to get free to make it 13-11 Irish with 5:52 left. A big time save by Liam with 2:44 to go and after some back and forth, Chris Conlin got possession and threw it to Jake Taylor who went one on one with their goalie to make it 14-11 with 1:42 to go. Duke would then get one back to make it 14-12 Notre Dame with 1:03 to go. Big faceoff coming up, there was a hold on Duke to give the Irish possession so we had the ball. We would turn it over, Duke would turn it over it over, Jordan Faison would clear it and Notre Dame called timeout with 16 seconds to go. We would then get doubled and Chris Kavanagh scored to make it 15-12 and that is where the game would finish as the Irish moved to 7-1 on the year and 2-0 in the ACC.

DOBSON!



The senior puts us back on top midway through the 4th with his 1st of the day. Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/j6EfJs4sV7 — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 7, 2024

TAYLOR ONE-ON-ONE!



Conlin springs Jake Taylor into wide open space and the grad student makes no mistake for his 2nd of the day! We lead 14-11 late in the 4th! Watch on ACCN.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/SEHbJZZuNy — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 7, 2024

!



For the 2nd straight week the Irish take down #3 in the country, defeating Duke behind Pat Kavanagh's 7 points (4G, 3A) and 14 saves from Liam Entenmann.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/A2p5OmqwsO — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 7, 2024

Notes and Thoughts

This game was won in the second quarter on Sunday. With 8:40 left on the clock till halftime, Duke scored a man-up goal to go up 4-3 on the Irish. All Notre Dame did from that point on was outscore Duke 5-0 and head into the break up 8-4. It was Chris Kavanagh, Pat Kavanagh, Fulton Bayman, Pat Kavanagh and Chris Kavanagh with the tallies. It was a run that championship-caliber teams make on the road as we saw strong goaltending from Notre Dame, we saw a transition goal from the Irish on a great feed from Ben Ramsey, we got faceoff wins, we played strong overall team defense, we saw Shawn Lyght go one on one and strip the ball from Duke, etc. It was a huge back half of the quarter for the Irish and really won it for us on the afternoon.

We are going to continue to pound the table on this, and we talked about Pat Kavanagh earlier, but the two best players on the field on Sunday were Pat Kavanagh and Liam Entenmann. Pat had four goals against All-American Kenny Brower in the first half and it got to the point where Duke decided to move Brower off Pat and try someone else on him. He finished with seven points on the day. And Liam continues to make three to four saves a game (specifically offside low) that other goalies just don’t make, and they are the difference between wins and losses. He AFFECTS games differently and it is the reason why we are touting him for the Tewaaraton Award. He stands out every game and that is why I think he deserves to win the the trophy this year.

Everyone finally ready to give Will Lynch his due? We noted it last week around how he had bested the others on the midseason All-American list, and he did the same on Sunday as he beat Jake Naso on the afternoon (15-28 for 54%). I don’t think any other faceoff man in the country has faced the gauntlet that Will Lynch has, and in EVERY matchup he has come out on top. I am going to keep harping on it, he is the best in the country at the dot this year.

I thought Carter Parlette and Nick Harris had extremely strong games for the Irish on Sunday. There were two AWESOME hustle plays by Carter that gave Notre Dame possession. They will go unnoticed in the score sheet and unless you were watching, you would not have seen them. But they were huge and they helped dictate the outcome of the game. It looked to me like Nick had a goal in the second quarter, they did not review it, but overall he has really stepped up his game this year. We talked about the job he did last week against Sam English and Syracuse, but he continues to do a tremendous job in one on one situations and he is playing like he was a couple of years ago.

Two games in a row where Eric Dobson got a big goal for the Irish in the 4th Quarter. Against Syracuse it was the goal that put us up 14-10 to stem the Orange’s run, and then in this game it was the goal to make the score 12-11 Notre Dame with a little under 7 minutes to go. It would be the first goal of four that we would get to close out the game and finish things off as we pulled away in the final six minutes. The best players show up in the biggest moments: we saw it last year from Eric against Virginia in the semifinal matchup and we have seen it time and time again throughout his four years at Notre Dame. While I am sure Eric would like to have more overall points at this time in the year, he has come up big when the Irish have needed it most.

Our guy @ericdobson_ doing his thing in the NCAA Championship rematch!

@joek.mp4 pic.twitter.com/ifyxsiNehp — Sweetlax Florida (@Sweetlax_Fla) April 9, 2024

A lot of the conversation leading into this game was who would Notre Dame put on Brennan O’Neill this year? We all know the job that Chris Fake did last year with his physical prowess and how he limited Brennan in the two outings where we faced Duke. In this game, Notre Dame started out with Chris Conlin on him, but we saw a variety of players that ended up matching up against Brennan throughout the day. We saw Marco Napolitano on him at times and Duke was also able to get him into some shortie situations that we handled well. We held him to two goals on the day and I think you can give kudos to the entire defensive unit as it never comes down to just one man stopping Brennan O’Neill. Great job by Coach Corrigan, Coach Wellner and the entire defensive squad for what they accomplished on Sunday.

Fulton Bayman got a big goal in the contest and almost had two as his lefty rocket went off the post. Awesome work by Fulton to be ready when his number is called as we have seen this a couple of times this season across both Fulton and Jeffery Ricciardelli. When teams decide that they are going to try and completely shut off Jake Taylor and not slide, the Irish will sometimes look to change things up a bit and put more dodgers on the field, whether Fulton, Jeffery or Brock Behrman. It’s a nice wrinkle from Coach Wojcik as it forces the other team’s defense to change up their mentality around their slide packages, and on Sunday, Notre Dame made them pay with a timely goal from Fulton. Terrific job by the veteran to be raring to go when he hit the field.

I don’t think I talked about her enough last year, and she was talked about on the broadcast, but the job that Mandy Merritt does doesn’t go unnoticed by those close to the Notre Dame lacrosse program. She helped Pat Kavanagh over championship weekend last year, she helps the team in the fall and in the spring as they are gearing up each and every week and she is always the first on the field when a Notre Dame player goes down (see when Pat Kavanagh was on the turf on Sunday late in the game). Kudos to Mandy and the job she does, amazing work.

Huge congratulations to our very own Mandy Merritt, PT/AT! In the last 5wks, not only is she a NCAA National Champion with our @ndlacrosse team BUT over the weekend won the gold medal with the USA lacrosse team at the World Championships in San Diego. pic.twitter.com/VFVlRoKrBi — Notre Dame Sports Performance (@ND_Performance) July 3, 2023

I put this on Twitter earlier this week and I won’t bore you with the overall stats and data that I shared, but over our last 30 lacrosse games over the last 2.5 years, Notre Dame is 27-3 with the three losses coming to two teams - Virginia (twice) and Georgetown (in OT). That is some serious consistency over 30 games and while there are a ton of factors that come together around this, if I had to boil it down to three, for me, it comes down to 1) what Pat Kavanagh, Chris Kavanagh and Jake Taylor have done at attack; 2) the consistency and game changing play of Liam Entenmann; 3) the emergence of Will Lynch at the faceoff dot (and we will include the wings in this conversation). Here is the overall thread for those who want to read all my thoughts...

@ndlacrosse Thread: Since they were 2-4 in 2022, ND lacrosse is 27-3 in their last 30 games. They have lost to two teams in the last 2.5 years - Virginia (twice) and Georgetown (in OT). Every other team they have faced since the mid point of the ‘22 season, they have beaten them. — Drew Brennan (@drewbrennan77) April 8, 2024

Fred’s Pics

As always, at the bottom of this article will be some of the pics that Fred Assaf took while in person at the game. And check out the below tweet from Fred with an iconic look at his picture of Chris Kavanagh that includes a picture of him getting the shot. AWESOME. All photo credits to Fred Assaf.

What’s Next

Another top ten matchup is on deck for Notre Dame as we travel to Long Island this weekend to take on #8 Cornell University. The game will be at Long Island University with a 12:30 PM EST faceoff on Sunday as it is a part of the Corrigan Sports Lacrosse showcase. It will be the first Ivy League game in little bit for the Irish and will be another opportunity to build our resume as we look to get a top seed for the upcoming NCAA tournament in May.

This game is a wonderful opportunity for New York metropolitan alumni and fans of Notre Dame to see the our boys play out that way. Know there will be many dinners, parties, tailgates, etc. for those in the area, as not only is Notre Dame’s roster littered with players from the surrounding communities, but it will be a really good recruiting opportunity for the Irish coaching staff to have players from the area come out and see what Notre Dame can offer. Fairfield County will be represented well at this game as I was reminded that I failed to mention them last week in my article when talking about lacrosse hotbeds. My good friend and classmate from Notre Dame, John Maus, made sure I took a look at the current Irish roster along with what is coming down the pipe and that I made mention of his town as well. Thanks Maussy!!

Cornell is 7-3 on the year with their losses coming to Penn State, Denver and Penn. They have won four of their last five with wins coming against Princeton, Yale, Syracuse and Brown. Their recent matchup last week against the Orange might be the game of the year so far in college lacrosse as there was an amazing amount of goal runs by each team before Cornell pulled things out in double overtime. The Big Red are led by CJ Kirst, their Tewaaraton Award nominee who has had a tremendous career for the boys from Ithaca. I would imagine we will have either Shawn Lyght or Chris Conlin on him as he is always a tough matchup - he can beat you for not only goals but also assists.

It’s another opportunity for Notre Dame to prove our mettle as we come to the final three regular season games this year. I expect the crowd to be rowdy and to be ready as it’s been a while since we have played on Long Island in a regular season matchup. And if you are in the area, I would get your tickets now, the game is either already sold out or will sell out prior to the start.

We should be getting out our next “Exit 77” podcast later this week so be on the lookout probably on Thursday as David Brogan will once again join to talk through the Duke game and the upcoming Cornell tilt.

Finally, two fundraising notes:

If you live in the NYC area, get your tix for the CityLax 2024 Gala that will take place on Wednesday, May 8th in NYC. This is such a great organization (shout out Eamon McAnaney) and this year they will be honoring the Tevlin family with the Ed McGuinn Humanitarian Award. What an honor for the Tevlins.

@CityLaxNYC is proud to announce we’ll be honoring the Tevlin family and the @GV_EL_BPT with the Ed McGuinn Humanitarian Award at our Gala on May 8thhttps://t.co/MDQ3QAMeGK pic.twitter.com/0v0yH6AXqt — CityLax (@CityLaxNYC) April 3, 2024

Please consider donating so that Max Manyak and Marco Napolitano will be able to participate in a week long medical mission trip to Honduras through One World Surgery and Dr. Mary and Michael Hannon (ND ‘02). The surgery center they are volunteering at was founded in 2008 by Peter and Lulu Daly and their mission is to provide high-quality surgical and primary care for those who have little to no access to modern medicine. The surgical center is located on the 2,000 acre ranch of the children’s home Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH) which is an orphanage that is home over 400 children. Here is the link to their GoFundMe page.

Let’s Go Irish! Let’s continue to be Great!