FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, THE CHAMPIONSHIP

We’ve finally made it. The inaugural “Notre Dame Things” bracket has reached its conclusion. And in undramatic fashion, despite heartbreak and surprise throughout, the top-2 seeds have made the championship (kind of like this year’s men’s NCAA Tournament). Let’s see who comes away with the honor of being quintessentially “Notre Dame.”

Eliminated

No. 1 Gold Helmets

No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 1 No. 1 The Golden Dome

No. 1 Touchdown Jesus vote view results 80% No. 1 The Golden Dome (32 votes)

20% No. 1 Touchdown Jesus (8 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Little needs to be said. It’s the two most iconic landmarks on Notre Dame’s campus. Have fun with this one.

Voting ends Thursday, Apr. 11 at noon. Who takes the cake?