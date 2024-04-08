Notre Dame’s tough season in ACC play continued on Sunday as the Irish made a massive comeback against the #2 ranked Clemson Tigers, but was unable to finish the job in extra innings.

From the ND press release:

Irish 10-Run Comeback Falls Just Shy in Extra Innings to No. 2 Clemson, 13-12

by Claire DeMeo ’24

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – An impressive 10-run rally from Notre Dame (14-15, 2-13 ACC) fell short in the series finale against No. 2 Clemson (28-3, 10-2 ACC) after putting together two late surges to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, overcoming an 11-1 deficit to send the game to extra innings.

Starting RHP Rory Fox led the Irish pitching through 4 ⅓ innings, striking out six batters, no walks, and only allowing three earned runs. The Irish went to the bullpen after Fox, getting a variety of arms involved. RHP Sammy Cooper had a standout 1 ⅔ innings, striking out three of seven batters faced, allowing no hits. RHP David Lally Jr. (0-1) absorbed the loss.

The Irish comeback effort was led by INF Estevan Moreno, who recorded two runs and four RBI on the day, including a three-run home run to cut the lead late in the game. OF Tito Flores and INF Connor Hincks both drove in three runs each. INF Jack Penney scored four runs, the most of the game, and OF T.J. Williams scored three.

On the weekend, Moreno batted .417 with five hits, three doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Notre Dame’s 10-run comeback was the largest for the Irish this season. Notre Dame also overcame a seven-run deficit vs. Tennessee Tech (March 3, 2024 - 14-11 Notre Dame win).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Notre Dame and Clemson traded a pair of three up, three downs in the first two innings. Fox recorded his first strikeout of the day. Clemson responded by forcing an Irish groundout and two strikeouts to send the game into the second inning.

Notre Dame’s defensive effort continued into the third, retiring Clemson’s next three batters in order, with Fox striking out two and forcing a pop out to second base. Out of Fox’s 31 pitches thrown through three innings, an impressive 24 were recorded as strikes. Clemson reciprocated, keeping the score at zero.

To lead off the top of the fourth inning, Fox struck out the first two Tigers faced, both on 1-2 counts. A dropped third strike and throwing error allowed the latter of the two to reach base. A single through the left side on the next at-bat advanced the runner to third. In response, Fox delivered his third strikeout of the inning on another 1-2 count. The next batter hit the ball on a full count towards third base, but managed to reach base safely on a fielding error committed by Notre Dame. As a result of the error, the Tigers on base were able to advance, scoring one run. Clemson doubled to right-center field on the following play scoring two more. After a single to advance another Tiger to third, Clemson hit a three-run homer to left field, putting the Irish at an early 6-0 deficit, with all six runs unearned for Fox. A groundout to second base got the Irish defense out of the fourth.

Williams, hit by the first pitch thrown in the bottom of the fourth inning, took base. OF David Glancy reached base on an error, advancing Williams to second. Moreno too was hit by pitch, loading the bases for the Irish. After Baumgardt was struck out swinging, Penney hit a sac fly on the next pitch, scoring Williams to put the Irish on the board 6-1. The inning ended on a Flores strikeout.

In the top of the fifth, Clemson popped out to first. Two-consecutive singles by the Tigers put runners on first and second. A double hit down the left field line scored both, extending the Clemson lead to 8-1. RHP Bennett Flynn took the mound for Fox, who ended his 4 ⅓ inning day with six strikeouts, no walks and three earned runs. A stolen third base, then a pair of walks saw the bases loaded for the Tigers. Clemson lined out to center field after working a 3-2 count, scoring one more run to bring the score to 9-1. RHP Nate Hardman came into relief for Flynn, striking out the next Clemson batter to send the game to the bottom of the fifth. The Irish were unable to respond, as two ground outs and a flyout to center field would quickly end the inning for the Irish.

Hardman started the sixth by recording his second strikeout of the game. The next Clemson batter proceeded to homer to left field on a full count, stretching the lead to 10-1. Another half-inning at the plate came and went for the Irish, as a flyout by Williams, a popup by Glancy, and a strikeout on Moreno brought the game to the seventh.

RHP Tobey McDonough came into the game for Hardman to begin the seventh inning. The first batter managed to draw a walk to get on base, but a flyout to left field and foul-out play by Hincks got two outs on the board. A single up the middle advanced the Clemson runner to second, and another down the right field line brought in another run for the Tigers, making it an 11-1 ballgame. A flyout to center field sent the Irish back to the plate.

Baumgardt grounded out to third to open the bottom of the seventh. Penney was able to reach base on an infield ball. Flores singled to right field on the first pitch thrown, advancing Penney to second. Hincks then sent a ball to right field, scoring Penney and bringing the score to 11-2.

RHP Will Jacobsen came to the bump for McDonough at the top of the eighth. After a groundout to second, and a walk on a full count, Jacobsen recorded a strikeout on a 1-2 count. Clemson managed to single to right field, but RHP Ryan Lynch entered to force another groundout, keepingthe Tiger offense at bay.

The bottom of the eighth saw the Irish put together the first of two rallies to cut the deficit. Williams took first base after a hit by pitch. Glancy singled to center field, advancing Williams to second. Moreno sent a ball to left-center field, notching an extra-base hit and scoring Williams to make it 11-3. INF Nick DeMarco, entering to pinch-hit and later playing third, popped up to shortstop for the first out. Penney drew a walk on a 3-2 count to add another runner on base. Flores slammed a ball into deep left field for a two-RBI double. Hincks hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Penney. The four-run inning for the Irish helped bring the score to 11-6.

Cooper took the mound for LHP Ryan Lynch to start the top of the ninth. Cooper patiently struckout the first Clemson batter on a 3-2 count, then forced a pop up to second base to retire the second batter. Cooper then delivered a three-pitch strikeout to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Spence grounded out to first base for the first out. Williams and Glancy both hit singles to get on base. On a 1-2 count, Moreno blasted a homer to left field–a three run shot–cutting Clemson’s lead to 11-9. Pinch-hitter DM Jefferson and Penney drew walks on consecutive at-bats, both on a 3-2 count. Another Flores single through the left side scored Jefferson and advanced Penney, bringing the Irish within one. INF Casey Kmet came into the game to pinch run for Flores, who went three-for-five with three RBI on the day. Hincks struck out swinging, recording the second out. Penney was able to score on a passed ball to knot the game at 11. Gumpf popped up to third base, ending the five-run, game-tying inning, and sending the game to the 10th.

Continuing the resilient defensive display, Cooper sent another strikeout, his third. The next Clemson batter grounded out to third base. After two walks and a stolen base, Lally Jr. came in to relieve Cooper, forcing a flyout to end the top of the 10th. The Irish were left scoreless and hitless in the bottom of the 10th.

Moving into the 11th, the Tigers singled to second base. The next hitter reached base on a fielder’s choice, throwing out the runner at second. Clemson’s runner advanced to second on a pickoff attempt error, and another walk put a second Tiger on base. An error on Penney allowed the next Clemson batter to reach, advancing the runners on-base to score two more, both unearned. Lally Jr. struck out the final batter, sending the game to the bottom of the 10th with Clemson leading 13-11.

Tinney came in as a pinch hitter for INF Josh Hahn, but grounded out to second. Penney reached on an error by the pitcher, advancing all the way to third. Kmet, in at DH, drew a walk. Hincks then grounded out to second, scoring Penney and advancing Kmet to second, bringing the score to 13-12. Gumpf grounded out to second base to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Irish take on Butler at home on Wednesday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACCNX.