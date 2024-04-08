EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Total eclipse of Notre Dame Football

Joshua and Jude didn’t mulch their yards so THEY were available to talk about Notre Dame Football on this day of days — whereas Brendan is all mulched out (and not in the path of totality for the solar eclipse). In this episode:

HELLO!

Small talk and its relationship with the weather.

Fall love letter.

The amount of Notre Dame Football news out there is light - like very light.

Borat’s divorce.

Are you going to the Blue-Gold spring game?

Notre Dame baseball... rough year bruh.

Pete Bevaqua and the weight of history.

Trying to tip-toe around Notre Dame’s schedule.

The Super League nonsense.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball championship.

Will Yeatman is the real Italian here.

We’re going to Applebees the crap out of this podcast soon.

The real problem is the asteroid...

And so much more weaved in and out of the show.

