I can’t remember the last time we had a “normal” offseason for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and college football as a whole. For almost 15 years, we have been bombarded with conference realignment and postseason shuffling from January until well into the start of the regular season. As fun and exciting as some of it has been — it’s also been a huge distraction to the best regular season of any sport out there.

But we don’t need to rehash and give a list of grievances here. No — there’s a mega distraction that has us occupied at the moment.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand and Stewart Mandel, a group of sports executives and college presidents, called “College Sports Tomorrow,” has created a plan to start a new governance structure for college football that would replace the NCAA and College Football Playoff.

The new structure would be made up of the 68 schools that were in Power 5 conferences last season plus two more in Notre Dame and SMU for a total of 70, and it would create 7 divisions of 10 schools each. An 8th division made up of the 10 best programs from the other 54 FBS schools would be a part of this super league, and would operate under a relegation structure.

The 8 division winners would all secure automatic bids to a 16-team playoff. The remaining 8 wild-card spots would be determined by record and tiebreakers — eliminating the need for a selection committee.

Sounds pretty simple and logical — right? Well... maybe.

While the chances of this new Super League actually taking shape are very slim, the overall sentiment that there will be some type of breakaway from the NCAA for college football is something which is much more likely.

In this particular proposal/idea, divisions replace the idea of conferences — and in that — it does feel like something Notre Dame can sell to its alumni and fans. Hey — we’re still Independent, and didn’t join a conference. At this point, however, semantics is the last thing I would be concerned about.

Questions...

How does the schedule work?

Would the divisions be geographically in line with the schools?

What names do we give each division?

Does a school have to play all 9 other division members every year?

Would a school be able to play schools that aren’t in the 8 divisions?

And that’s just for starters. As one might tell from my questions — I’m more concerned about how the regular season would go down rather than the playoffs (which is what The Athletic almost exclusively concentrated on in their story).

Again... this entire thing is unlikely to happen in my opinion. While Notre Dame would absolutely have a place inside this system, it does remove the Irish from the special perch where they currently reside in the college football world. It would also probably take away a decent amount of things which make Notre Dame special to its fans and alumni.

How do the Irish fit into this Super League? They fit as one of 70. There’s really nothing more to it than that.

It’s an intriguing idea, and maybe one that will become a catalyst for a change in the way college football works — but the obstacles are massive and some years away from any type of start. So we are back to the beginning of this post. Here’s one more distraction for fans (and more importantly, the media) to talk about for the next 5 months. It’s Andy Staples’ wet dream.

Gross.