FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, The Final Four

It is here at last: the final weekend of the “Notre Dame Things” bracket. We narrowly dodged an all-1-seed Final Four and now the cream of the crop are duking it out to see what truly encapsulates the spirit of the University of Notre Dame. On with the action.

Eliminated

No. 1 Football Independence

No. 3 The Alma Mater

No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band

No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 2 No. 1 The Golden Dome

No. 1 The Golden Dome vs. No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March



The Golden Dome has to feel slighted in this matchup, seeing as its a historic location on campus and yet the Victory march makes no mention of it. Will the fight song keep its title dreams alive or end up by the wayside of the No. 1 overall seed?

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 1 No. 1 Touchdown Jesus

No. 1 Touchdown Jesus vs. No. 1 Gold Helmets



Should Touchdown Jesus have been the No. 1 overall seed? Some are asking. But then again, it had a surprisingly close contest with the 3-seed Alma Mater in the Elite Eight. So maybe there’s a soft spot in the armor. Or maybe it was just a lookahead to championship weekend. Either way, both the Word of Life Mural and Gold Helmets may have their work cut out for them in this one.

Voting ends Sunday, Apr. 7 at 5 PM. The championship showdown starts on Monday.