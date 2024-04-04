Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame’s 1971 Upset of UCLA, 89-82

In the chronicles of college basketball history, certain moments stand out as legendary, etching themselves into the collective memory of fans and players alike. One such moment occurred on January 23, 1971, when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team achieved a monumental upset over the UCLA Bruins, the reigning powerhouse of the era. In a thrilling contest that captivated fans, Notre Dame secured an unforgettable 89-82 victory, defying the odds and showcasing the indomitable spirit of the underdog. Join us as we revisit this iconic clash and delve into the exhilarating tale of Notre Dame’s historic triumph over UCLA.

(The following excerpt is taken from the New York Times game recap, printed on January 23rd, 1971.)

NOTRE DAME UPSETS U.C.L.A., 89‐82

Notre Dame, with Austin Carr scoring 46 points, knocked top‐ranked University of California, Los Angeles from the undefeated ranks, 89‐82, today.

The aggressive Irish led all the way except for a 47‐47 tie early in the second half.

A crowd of 11,343 saw Notre Dame hand the Bruins their first defeat of the season after 14 triumphs and end the two year victory streak of the National Collegiate Athletic Association champion at 19.

Carr dropped in 17 field goals and 12 of 16 free throw at tempts.

Wicks ‘Contained’

U.C.L.A.’s Sidney Wicks, who was supposed to have a show down with Carr as the nation’s premier college player, was effectively checked by Collis Jones. Wicks went without a field goal the first eight minutes but finished as the Bruins’ top scorer with 23 points.

Jones contributed 19 points in addition to his harassing of Wicks, who was so frustrated in the first half that he was withdrawn late in the period by Johnny Wooden, U.C.L.A.’s coach.

In suffering their first non conference defeat in 48 games, the Bruins trailed by as many as 13 points, 37‐24, with about five minutes remaining in the first‐half. Notre Dame’s margin at intermission was 43‐38.

U.C.L.A., guilty of 15 turn overs, seemed to settle down when it clawed to a 47‐47 tie with the second half a little more than three minutes old.

Bruins Keep Battling

Carr, however, kept scoring points and the Bruins were forced to battle uphill the rest of the way. Midway through the second half the Irish led by 62‐58 and with less than three minutes left in the game the Bruins still were threatening as they trailed by 82‐78.

However, Carr scored two free throws and a field goal in less than a minute and then added two free throws near the end of the game.

It was the first U.C.L.A. defeat since the Bruins bowed to Southern California on March 6, 1970, by 87‐86.

The last time U.C.L.A. lost in nonleague play was Jan. 20, 1968, when the Lew Alcindor led Bruins were beaten by Houston, 71‐69, in the Astrodome.

Wicks, held to 11 points in the first half, had to struggle for 12 more in the closing half before he fouled out trying to check Carr with 1:07 left.

Notre Dame, keyed up despite a modest 8‐4 won‐lost record, jumped ahead at the outset, leading by 11‐5 in a cautiously‐played first five minutes.

Then the pattern of the game developed, with the Irish forcing frequent Bruin mistakes and getting phenomenal shooting from Carr from every angle and point on the floor.

Although Notre Dame’s 6‐ foot‐8‐inch, 235‐pound center, John Pleick, scored only 9 points, all in the first half, his rugged work under the boards was a big factor in the triumph.

It was a 3‐point play by Pleick that widened Notre Dame’s margin to 12 points, 35‐23, with six minutes left in the first half, and he helped Jones dominate both boards until he went out on fouls midway through the second half.

Of the last 17 Irish points, Carr scored 15.

Wooden Lauds Carr

“Austin Carr is tremendous and today we met a team that played better than we did,” Wooden said after the game.

“We simply were outplayed. That’s usually the case when you lose, and it happened again today,” the U.C.L.A. coach added.

Wooden excused the Bruins’ Kenny Booker, who was as signed to guard Carr.

“We told Booker to overplay Carr on the outside and to expect help if Carr drove to the basket,” said Wooden. “Unfortunately, our big men didn’t give that inside help. Carr shouldn’t have gotten that many easy shots inside. It wasn’t Booker’s fault.”

Pleick Is Praised

Coach Johnny Dee of Notre Dame declared, “It was a hell of a win, one of the biggest ever for us.”

Both Wooden and Dee lauded the play of Pleick, who scored only 9 points but helped the Irish control both boards.

“Pleick surprised me,” said Wooden. “He was very aggressive on the boards and played a fine game.”

Pleick, a senior from El Segundo, Calif., was passed up as a U.C.L.A. prospect, Wooden said, “because we didn’t think he’d fit into our style of playing.”

Starting next week, I’ll kick off my offseason Throwback Thursday series, revisiting some exhilarating Notre Dame football matchups. Do you have a favorite game in mind that you’d like me to feature? Feel free to send your suggestions my way!

Cheers & GO IRISH!