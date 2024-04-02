Notre Dame Men’s Lacrosse: Irish dominate then hold off the Orange, score a 14-12 victory

Notre Dame lacrosse, you are doing things right...

I have been going to games for years now and having grown up and now living in the Midwest (shoutout Evanston, IL and Glen Ellyn, IL), where lacrosse is still gaining a foothold, Notre Dame lacrosse is setting the bar. All you had to do was look in the stands on Saturday afternoon at Arlotta and see the effect that Notre Dame lacrosse is having on the community and the surrounding areas. This is not Baltimore, this is not Long Island, this is not upstate New York. This is South Bend, Indiana, and on a beautiful day on March 30th over 5,000 fans, coming in from all over the country, packed not only the stands, but behind the goal and the berm - all to capacity levels to witness the #1 ranked team in the country, the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, take on the #3 Orange of Syracuse University. After the game, as has become customary, fans were welcomed onto the field to take shots on the goal from afar, kids gathered near the locker room entrance, eagerly awaiting their heroes to emerge to give them a high five, get an autograph, or take a picture with their favorite players. Families of the players and coaches met on the field to see their dads, their sons, their grandsons, their brothers.....to get together for hugs to talk about the game and give congratulations on a hard fought win. And every player on the Irish, whether they played in the game or not, stood on the field engulfed in conversation, knowing that they were a huge part of the victory as they had put in so much time, energy and effort to even get to the actual game itself.

Notre Dame lacrosse as a whole, and that includes the coaching staff, the players, the administrators, the support staff, the university, everyone involved - you all are doing it right. You are growing the game, you are creating fans for life, you are building future lacrosse players, you are making a difference for fans everywhere. And you are doing all of this in a non-traditional lacrosse area, in northwest Indiana. For what you do each home game, it has not gone unnoticed and us fans want to say - “Keep It Up and....THANK YOU.”

The atmosphere at Arlotta has been on another level this spring#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/hhOKRMmym4 — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) April 1, 2024

With that out of the way, on a raucous and absolutely electric Saturday in Arlotta, in front of a jam-packed house, the Irish got off to a dominating start across the first 45 minutes and then held on over the last 15 to come away with a 14-12 victory over the the Syracuse Orange. It was a hard fought and a very critical win as the Irish moved to 6-1 on the year and 1-0 in ACC play. Over the next two months, there is no let up in the schedule as the games only continue to get more and more difficult and more and more important from here on in.

Once again, I was lucky enough to be at Arlotta in attendance for the game sitting on the fully attended berm, and had the chance to have Conner and Rosey with me to see the big win (they brought their banner for signatures afterwards).

Okay, let’s get after it...

First Quarter

Notre Dame won the opening faceoff of the day and it would be a sign of things to come for Will Lynch and the faceoff unit. But Syracuse would get things on the board first with a BTB goal from Finn Thomson on their first possession. Notre Dame would get the next two back with Reilly Gray coming to the forefront and scoring early tallies for the Irish. Both goals highlighted the strengths of Reilly as he drove past his man using his size to muscle home his shots to make it 2-1 Irish. We made it 3-1 on a big time goal from Ben Ramsey as he took the ball in transition, fell to one knee and hit home on a high corner shot. Awesome goal from Ben. Then the Orange got a goal on a shot that looked like Liam was screened on to make it 3-2 Irish with 3:52 to go in the first. Eric Dobson next hit the post before Syracuse got another one to make it 3-3 with 2:12 to play. On the following faceoff, the Orange were flagged for their third faceoff violation so the Irish went to the man-up. Dobson hit it home from the outside to make it 4-3 Notre Dame. Pat Kavanagh then got on the board coming from behind X to score from GLE to make it 5-3 Irish. From there Pat got one more to make it 6-3 Irish with three seconds to go in the first quarter. And that is where the quarter would come to an end with the Irish off to the quick start. Some other notes from the quarter: great job by Notre Dame on a couple of fast breaks from the Cuse to not allow any goals; Will Lynch was 8 for 9 in faceoffs in the quarter - unreal start for Will and his unit.

That's three straight for the Irish



Ramsey scores as he falls #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/uUEXeDrUpS — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 30, 2024

Second Quarter

Notre Dame gave up a goal to the Cuse after a failed clear where the pass just went too high to Nick Harris. Luke Rhoa put it home for the Orange to make it 6-4 Irish early in the quarter. Devon McLane got on the board as he picked up and scored on a rebound in front off a Jordan Faison shot to make it 7-4 Irish with 11:46 to go. Max Busenkell hit the post with just over 9 minutes to go before Will Angrick got one unassisted coming from behind X as he beat his man topside left to make it 8-4 Notre Dame. Chris Kavanagh then hit the post (third one for the Irish in this game) before two bad turnovers from the Irish when we had opportunities to make it 9-4 on different possessions. Syracuse made it 8-5 on a goal from in close from Michael Leo with 5:20 to go. Some good back and forth across the next few minutes before the Irish got another one to make it 9-5 as Chris Kavanagh scored off a loose ball with the shot clock was expiring. Will Lynch then won the ensuing faceoff and took it right down the middle of the field and scored to make it 10-5 Irish with :55 seconds to go. That is where we would be as the halftime buzzer sounded.

Devon McLane is there to clean it up



Watch on ACCN #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/TDpWTqyk7h — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 30, 2024

Third Quarter

Notre Dame won the opening faceoff and almost made it 11-5, but Jake Taylor’s shot hit off Syracuse goalie Will Mark’s face mask (we will call this similar to a post so make that four on the game). Syracuse got on the board first in the quarter on a shot from in close after Notre Dame had been called offsides so the goal wiped out the eventual man-up, making it 10-6. The score remained there for about a minute before Jake Taylor got his first of the day on a brilliant one handed shot that he put past Mark to make it 11-6. Jake would get the next from in close on a beautiful feed from Pat Kavanagh to make it 12-6 with 11:17 to go in the third. A lot of back and forth for the next bunch of minutes before the Cuse went on a man-up opportunity and Owen Hiltz scored with 4:19 to go to make it 12-7 Irish. Notre Dame would get the last goal of the quarter as Jordan Faison would come from behind X and take it to GLE to make it 13-7 with 3:20 go. That is where we would finish things as the fourth quarter was upon us.

Fourth Quarter

We got off to a good start as we got the opening faceoff, but then turned it over pretty quickly on our possession. The Cuse would get the first three goals of the quarter with Thomson, Spallina and Rhoa all hitting the back of the net to make it 13-10 with 12:04 to go. The game was back on at this point and it was starting to get to a danger zone, but a great job by Will Lynch to win the next faceoff to get us possession and at least give our defense a little bit of a rest at that point. Even though we did not score, it took some time off the clock and stemmed the Orange’s run a little bit. The Cuse then went on the man-up with 9:57 to go with the chance to make it a two goal game, but Liam said “NO” and stopped the door on Syracuse with the save of the year. Just incredible and one of those season defining moments for Notre Dame lacrosse that I am sure will be looked upon in the future. Syracuse kept possession and to follow that play up, Chris Conlin got his stick in the passing lane, knocked the ball, Shawn Lyght caught it in mid air and the Irish were able to clear the ball and take the rest of the time off the penalty. HUGE MOMENT. The Irish subsequently went on the man-up and didn’t score, but as we have seen over and over, we caused a turnover on the ride to get possession again and Eric Dobson put it home to get us to 14-10. It was a really big goal that was sorely needed at that time. Then at 6:25, we saw a tremendous save from Liam to keep it at four goals, but Jake Stevens got one back for the Cuse at 4:27 to go to make it 14-11. The Orange would then score again to make it 14-12 with 2:43 to go. Syracuse would take the next faceoff and they had a man open, but they missed the pass and Notre Dame took possession. There would be a lot more that we will discuss below, but we would eventually draw a Cuse penalty with a little over a minute to go and finish on the man-up and running out the clock. 14-12 Irish was the final and we moved to 6-1 on the season, 1-0 in ACC play.

Dobson dials it up



ACCN #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/iaYgBHoIOa — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) March 30, 2024

Notes and Thoughts

Inside Lacrosse came out with their midseason All-American teams, and while these lists are pretty much meaningless, I am sure that some of the Notre Dame players took the absence of their names as some internal motivation. And whether he did so or not, I am going to take offense to Will Lynch’s omission from this list. It was proven once again on Saturday afternoon, that Will Lynch is one of the best faceoff players in all of college lacrosse. To note, there were six FOs on the list (1st team, 2nd team, 3rd team and three honorable mentions). Will has gone up against three of them this year and was better than all three of them in their matchups (Mason Kohn of Cuse (3rd), Luke Wierman of Maryland (HM) and Justin Wietfeldt of Michigan (HM)). Another one on the list he faces this weekend in Jake Naso of Duke (2nd), but if you remember the last time these two went up against each other on Memorial Day, we all know how that played out (i.e. Will bested him that day and did the same on that Saturday against Petey Lasalla). This past Saturday against Mason Kohn, Lynch went 19-26 (73%). It was a dominating afternoon for Will and he continues to prove that he is easily an All-American and quite possibly the best faceoff in the country. Give him his due.

Speaking of taking note of the midseason All-American teams, Will Mark from Syracuse was named 1st team while the leading candidate for the Tewaaraton Award (as talked about here in our most recent article and podcast), Liam Entenmann was named 2nd team. I will give Mark credit as he played an extremely good game on Saturday, but the fact that the writers feel there is someone better than Liam, well, all you had to do was watch on Saturday as Liam made probably the save of the year so far in college lacrosse. Not only was it an amazing save, but the timing of the save made it that much more impressive. Syracuse was clawing their way back into the game and Liam was there to stop their momentum and turn the tide back for the Irish. Those who continue to think there is a better goalie in college lacrosse than Liam Entenmann, I am just not sure what else to say anymore. Do your job.

Speaking of some of the great saves from Liam that I will always come back to, here might be my top four of late (in no particular order):

-Bringing it back over the goal line against Syracuse in 2023 in the fourth quarter. This would have given the Cuse a two goal lead, but instead kept the game at one goal and the Irish then went on to blow out the Orange.

-The save in the fourth quarter against UVA on Memorial Day weekend. With a little over three minutes left in the game, UVA had the ball and in an unsettled situation, they had the chance to put the game away, but Liam denied Griffin Schutz one on one from in close to keep the game at a two goal deficit for the Irish. We all know what happened from there.

-The aforementioned save on Saturday against Syracuse. Just brilliant.

-The series of saves in the second half against Duke in the championship game. They were all huge as the Blue Devils rallied, but continually Liam denied them as we won our first ever national championship.

Chris Conlin played probably his best game in a Fighting Irish uniform on Saturday. It has been noted by me in other articles that I don’t talk about Chris nearly enough in my write-ups, but on Saturday he was everywhere. He plays so well each and every game and his consistency is just always there, and because of that, I don’t talk about him anywhere near as much as I should. But this was a game that bears noting as he was one of the top two players on the field at Arlotta. He was a BEAST. He was a vacuum when it came to ground balls and he was credited overall with 7 GBs and 3 CTs on the day. As we will eventually look back on what was the 2024 season for our Fighting Irish lacrosse team, Chris Conlin deciding to come back and play one more year for the Notre Dame will no doubt be one of the biggest storylines for our lacrosse team.

The second line midfield of the Fighting Irish is starting to find their stride with Max Busenkell, Reilly Gray and Will Angrick. Across the three of them they totaled three goals and one assist on the afternoon, and Reilly stepped up early on with the Irish’s first two tallies on the day. Clearly this is where the coaching staff sees the make up of this line, and I am not in practice on a weekly basis, but I would still love for there to be an opportunity for Bryce Walker and Jalen Seymour to get some run in as well. Whether that is as subs on the second line, or if the third line could get some run too, both of these players are veterans, they have played big minutes for the Irish over the years and they have scored big goals when they are out on the field. They have put in the time, they are too talented to not see game action and hopefully they get back out there this weekend in Durham. These two players provide the depth and leadership that separates Notre Dame from others, let’s let them get out there so they can show what they can do.

Pat and Chris Kavanagh and their riding is something special. Deemer Class had the below tweet from last night and I think he was talking about Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark, but I think it could also sum up how Pat and Chris Kavanagh approach the game of lacrosse and the passion they have when playing for Notre Dame. There is nothing better than watching these two each and every game and the effort they put forward on EVERY SINGLE PLAY. We are lucky that we get to watch these two together for a bunch more games this season, it truly is what hustle, grit and playing with an unmatched ferocity is all about. And I said this last year in my articles, but I just always feel like Pat and Chris Kavanagh refuse to let Notre Dame lose, and there is no better feeling going into every game feeling that way.

Ten different Notre Dame players scored goals in this game and I think this continues to speak to the diversity that we bring to the table each and every week. In games where Jake Taylor has been shut off, we see other players from the midfield step up and get into the scoring column. But choose to not let the midfield of Notre Dame beat you and you will be at the mercy of our three-headed monster that is the Notre Dame attack. It will be a big thing to watch from here on out - how teams choose to defend us and what they are going to slide towards on our Irish possessions.

What we have learned this college lacrosse season, as a whole, is that each and every week, any team can and will win. No lead is safe, no matter how much time is left on the clock. Never was that more apparent than this past weekend if you saw the highlights from the Maryland vs Penn State game, the Penn vs Cornell game and the Harvard vs Virginia game. In each of these matchups, one team had a big lead only to see it go away and eventually have a loss come there way. So when I think about the Notre Dame win on Saturday, although the last 15 minutes did not go as planned, I think in the end we can all still feel good about the overall outcome. We got out to a big lead, we gave up some goals to make things closer, but then when we needed it most, we got saves and we got a huge goal (Dobson) to get us back to a four goal lead in the fourth. Syracuse got it to within two, but never closer than that as we found a way to finish off the game. That is something that we can take with us moving forward.

With that being said, let’s analyze that fourth quarter a little bit more. And if the third quarter of the Michigan game was our best quarter of lacrosse here in 2024, then the fourth quarter against the Cuse was probably our worst here in 2024. Some notes:

-The second goal of the quarter, by Joey Spallina, was the result of Notre Dame getting caught subbing in players, and if you watch the video, it was a 5 on 4 situation which led to an easy doorstep goal for the Orange.

-The Orange scored three goals in 1 minute and 33 seconds, and for lacrosse fans, this was a good reminder that even large leads can be wiped out in a hurry.

-Notre Dame was up 14-10 and got the ball back with 5:49 left in the fourth; I thought it could have been a good moment for a timeout.

-The Syracuse goal with 4:27 left to cut it to 14-11 is one we will want back for sure, the defense was not in the right position as we got caught in transition without some of our SSDMs out there.

-1:51 to go in the game and possession on our side, with 65 seconds on the shot clock, same thing, I thought we could have taken a timeout here to make sure everyone was on the same page. In an ideal world, we work the clock down to under a minute and take our chances on a shot (or throw the ball into the corner). Instead, we got a pass inside and took a shot way too early in the possession, Syracuse made the save and then took it in transition and missed. Luckily Liam got the run out and Notre Dame got possession back and we were able to run things out from there. Otherwise, it could have been a nervous last 90 seconds of the game.

Fred’s Pics

As always, at the bottom of this article will be some of the pics that Fred Assaf took while at the game. Just an unreal job by Fred as he continues to capture so many intricate aspects of the game of lacrosse. All photo credits to Fred Assaf.

What’s Next

There is no rest in the back half of the season for our Fighting Irish. Next up is a rematch of last year’s National Championship as we travel down to Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils in a Sunday matchup at 12 PM EST.

Storylines abound for this game as Duke is ranked #3, and for the second straight week it will be #1 vs #3 as we enter Koskinen Stadium. With the game later in the weekend, I would imagine the the team will head out early on Saturday AM to get down there for a midday practice before getting ready for the noon start on Sunday. Could this be the first of three matchups between Notre Dame and Duke this year? We will see.

Duke is 10-2 on the season with their two losses coming to Penn and Syracuse. There is talent everywhere on this team and when you talk about their squad, everything starts with the reigning Tewaaraton Trophy winner, Brennan O’Neill. He has been the talk of lacrosse now for about six years and it is warranted as he will go down as one of the best to play the game in Division I. He is in his last year and he is searching for a championship to cap off his stellar career and no one will want a win more in this game than O’Neill after how last season ended.

One of the biggest storylines will be seeing who the Irish will put on Brennan as we were able to take him out of his game last season with Chris Fake holding him in check across our two matchups. I do not envy the Notre Dame coaches and the decisions they have to make in this game as Duke’s roster is loaded up and down and they have difference makers at every position group. If there is one thing to take solace in, it is that after getting the season off to a fast start with multiple 20 goal games, the Blue Devils have scored 12,4,11 and 11 goals in their last four contests.

Duke’s big six are O’Neill, Josh Zawada (Michigan transfer), Dyson Williams, Andrew McAdorey, Benn Johnston and Aidan Danenza. Across these players they have accounted for 210 points in 12 games. Additionally, Jake Naso is a very good faceoff specialist for them as we have noted earlier in this read.

Another fun aspect of this game is always the Chaminade vs St. Anthony’s rivalry as lots of the best players from Duke went to St. Anthony’s whereas Notre Dame’s roster is littered with Chaminade graduates. The game within the game is always awesome to watch.

We should be getting out our next “Exit 77” podcast later this week so be on the lookout probably on Thursday as David Brogan will once again join to talk through the Syracuse game and the upcoming Duke tilt.

And our good friends at 18Stripes already have their write-up out around the Cuse game, check it out here, always a great read!

For those of you in the Durham area, hope you can make it there to see the contest, everyone else will have to tune in on the ACC Network to see the action.

Every game from here on out is big, but it is always a little bigger when it is Notre Dame vs Duke. Buckle up folks, this Sunday is going to be an awesome one, and the winner could possibly have an inside track to a top 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Go Irish!! Time to be Great...