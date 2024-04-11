9 Notre Dame Players Featured in Dane Brugler’s “The Beast” NFL Draft Preview

Each year, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, puts out an incredibly in depth piece breaking down every position heading into the NFL Draft. Aptly named “The Beast”, Brugler does a great job of highlighting strengths, weaknesses, and draft projections. The article is behind a paywall, but we can highlight where certain Notre Dame players are projected. I provided my own projection a few weeks ago before the pro day, so I’ll offer my updated projections as well.

Players

Joe Alt

Brugler Projection: 1st Round

Phil 3/11 Projection: 1st Round

Phil Updated Projection: 1st Round

Notes: No charge or disagreement here. Alt was dominant in college and has been dominant in every testing environment. A sure first first rounder.

Cam Hart

Bruger Projection: 4-5th round

Phil 3/11 Projection: Round 4

Phil Updated Projection: Round 4

Cam did not do much in the pro day to increase or impact his stock. His medicals seem solid so I still project him in the 4th round

Blake Fisher

Bruger Projection: 3rd

Phil 3/11 Projection: 5th

Phil Updated Projection: 5th

Despite an average performance at the combine, the general consensus seems to have Fisher ahead of my projections. I am adjusting mine slightly base on where the majority of others have him going. He is tough to project because of all of the upside and potential.

Audric Estime

Bruger Projection: 3-4th

Phil 3/11 Projection: 5th

Phil Updated Projection: 4th

He dropped his 40 time from a 4.72 down to just under 4.6 at his pro day. This time better reflects on his overall speed, but I think the damage was done at the combine. He still gets a bump in my projections and I see him as a late 4th.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Bruger Projection: 7th

Phil 3/11 Projection: 6th

Phil Updated Projection: 6th

Brugler has him slightly lower than me, but I think a team with an edge rusher need will take a flier on him after a very productive 2023 and solid combine numbers.

Marist Liufau

Bruger Projection: 5th-6th

Phil 3/11 Projection: 6th

Phil Updated Projection: 6th

This one won’t shock me wherever he lands. His best tape is elite, but his worst tape can show someone not fully in control. A team may fall in love with his upside, so I am not confident in his landing spot.

JD Bertrand

Bruger Projection: 5th

Phil 3/11 Projection: UDFA

Phil Updated Projection: UDFA

Brugler has him slotted as a 5th, which I totally agree is where he SHOULD land. However, not participating in the pro day or the combine due to injury will hurt him. However, he should have his pick of landing spot to end up in a great spot.

Sam Hartman

Brugler Projection: 6th-7th

Phil 3/11 Projection: 7th

Phil Updated Projection: 7th

A team will take a flier late on Hartman as he would be an ideal practice squad QB with backup upside. He won too many games and has played too much football to not get picked late.

Thomas Harper

Brugler Projection: Priority Free Agent

Phil 3/11 Projection: Priority Free Agent

Phil Updated Projection: Priority Free Agent

He performed incredibly well at his pro day, which could sneak him into the 7th round, but his lack of interceptions and visiblity the combine will have him slip. Like Bertrand, this could be a blessing as he can better pick his destination.

Bonus Holy Cross Edition

Jalen Coker

Bruger Projection: 6th-7th

Phil 3/11 Projection: 5th

Phil Updated Projection: 6th

My bias was showing with the 5th round pick. I thought he may re-run his 40 at the Holy Cross Pro day, but he was only measured. He still gets picked up, but likely in the 6th or 7th.

CJ Hanson

Bruger Projection: 6th-7th

Phil 3/11 Projection: 7th

Phil Updated Projection: 7th

Nothing changes here - awesome to see Holy Cross guys on this list

