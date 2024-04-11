9 Notre Dame Players Featured in Dane Brugler’s “The Beast” NFL Draft Preview

Each year, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, puts out an incredibly in depth piece breaking down every position heading into the NFL Draft. Aptly named “The Beast”, Brugler does a great job of highlighting strengths, weaknesses, and draft projections. The article is behind a paywall, but we can highlight where certain Notre Dame players are projected. I provided my own projection a few weeks ago before the pro day, so I’ll offer my updated projections as well.
Players
Joe Alt
Brugler Projection: 1st Round
Phil 3/11 Projection: 1st Round
Phil Updated Projection: 1st Round
Notes: No charge or disagreement here. Alt was dominant in college and has been dominant in every testing environment. A sure first first rounder.
Cam Hart
Bruger Projection: 4-5th round
Phil 3/11 Projection: Round 4
Phil Updated Projection: Round 4
Cam did not do much in the pro day to increase or impact his stock. His medicals seem solid so I still project him in the 4th round
Blake Fisher
Bruger Projection: 3rd
Phil 3/11 Projection: 5th
Phil Updated Projection: 5th
Despite an average performance at the combine, the general consensus seems to have Fisher ahead of my projections. I am adjusting mine slightly base on where the majority of others have him going. He is tough to project because of all of the upside and potential.
Audric Estime
Bruger Projection: 3-4th
Phil 3/11 Projection: 5th
Phil Updated Projection: 4th
He dropped his 40 time from a 4.72 down to just under 4.6 at his pro day. This time better reflects on his overall speed, but I think the damage was done at the combine. He still gets a bump in my projections and I see him as a late 4th.
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Bruger Projection: 7th
Phil 3/11 Projection: 6th
Phil Updated Projection: 6th
Brugler has him slightly lower than me, but I think a team with an edge rusher need will take a flier on him after a very productive 2023 and solid combine numbers.
Marist Liufau
Bruger Projection: 5th-6th
Phil 3/11 Projection: 6th
Phil Updated Projection: 6th
This one won’t shock me wherever he lands. His best tape is elite, but his worst tape can show someone not fully in control. A team may fall in love with his upside, so I am not confident in his landing spot.
JD Bertrand
Bruger Projection: 5th
Phil 3/11 Projection: UDFA
Phil Updated Projection: UDFA
Brugler has him slotted as a 5th, which I totally agree is where he SHOULD land. However, not participating in the pro day or the combine due to injury will hurt him. However, he should have his pick of landing spot to end up in a great spot.
Sam Hartman
Brugler Projection: 6th-7th
Phil 3/11 Projection: 7th
Phil Updated Projection: 7th
A team will take a flier late on Hartman as he would be an ideal practice squad QB with backup upside. He won too many games and has played too much football to not get picked late.
Thomas Harper
Brugler Projection: Priority Free Agent
Phil 3/11 Projection: Priority Free Agent
Phil Updated Projection: Priority Free Agent
He performed incredibly well at his pro day, which could sneak him into the 7th round, but his lack of interceptions and visiblity the combine will have him slip. Like Bertrand, this could be a blessing as he can better pick his destination.
Bonus Holy Cross Edition
Jalen Coker
Bruger Projection: 6th-7th
Phil 3/11 Projection: 5th
Phil Updated Projection: 6th
My bias was showing with the 5th round pick. I thought he may re-run his 40 at the Holy Cross Pro day, but he was only measured. He still gets picked up, but likely in the 6th or 7th.
CJ Hanson
Bruger Projection: 6th-7th
Phil 3/11 Projection: 7th
Phil Updated Projection: 7th
Nothing changes here - awesome to see Holy Cross guys on this list
Agree? Disagree? Add your thoughts on comments below!
Loading comments...