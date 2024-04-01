Notre Dame Men’s Basketball: Freshman Forward Carey Booth Enters the Transfer Portal

For the first few weeks of the off-season, the 2023-2024 Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s hoops team had only lost graduating upperclassmen to the clutches of the almighty Transfer Portal, with guys like Matt Zona and Alex Wade entering their names in order to go spend their final eligibility at programs where they may have a better chance at playing time.

That run came to an end on Monday, when freshman big Carey “On My Wayward Son” Booth tossed his hat into the ring in search of greener pastures:

Notre Dame freshman big man Carey Booth has submitted his paperwork to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The former top-60 recruit says he will consider a return to South Bend as he explores his options in the portal.



Story: https://t.co/z9dh1PGhe3 pic.twitter.com/eZlF9dnkG2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 1, 2024

The Irish are still in rebuilding mode and need all the talent they can find, so there’s no way to paint this other than the fact that it really hurts. Booth came to South Bend along with Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes, as the three of them all followed Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame after having committed/signed to play for him at Penn State prior to his hiring by the Irish.

Although Shrewsberry and Imes seemed like solid depth pieces who could develop into something, and Markus Burton was the reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball, Booth was the crown jewel of Shrewsberry’s first freshmen class. Ranked 55th in 247sports’ rankings and 59th in the 247sports composite rankings, the son of former NBA player and now Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth was the kind of tall, long, athletic prospect with NBA upside that the Irish have rarely pulled in over the years. His 247sports rating is 5th-best for ND signees in the 247sports era, only topped by J.J. Starling, Demetrius Jackson, Cam Biedscheid, and Nate Laszewski.

In his first and only season with the Irish, he certainly displayed a need to pack on a lot of muscle and develop numerous pieces of his game, but the potential was made very obvious over the course of the season.

The 6’10”, 203-lb forward nearly put up a double-double in his very first game (10 points, 9 rebounds), scored 20 points in his second collegiate contest against Western Carolina, and then had some nice spot performances throughout the year, including a 17-and-9 effort in the blowout win over Virginia, 15 points and 5 rebounds in a late February win over Wake Forest, and 11 points in the big Senior Day win over Clemson.

He averaged ~20 minutes per game, scoring 6.4 points and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting about 30% from long range.

We all should note that it’s been reported that Booth hasn’t ruled out returning to Notre Dame after testing the waters in the Portal, but seeing how much potential he has, it feels unlikely that he won’t get several good offers and decide to move on to a program more ready to compete than the rebuilding Irish are right now.

Between this loss and the Irish failing to land transfer big Josh Cohen, it’s back to the drawing board for the Irish as they try to stock the cupboard a bit more down low heading into next season (let alone for 2025-2026 and beyond).

Look for Shrewsberry and his staff to not only keep pressing for transfer big men this off-season, but also turn up the heat on several high school big men in hopes they can get some guys looking for early playing time to commit to a program on the gradually on-the-rise.