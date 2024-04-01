EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: Notre Dame Football BUT also Emo Ryan Day

Joshua and Brendan gather for an Easter chat about Notre Dame Football while Jude is out traveling the Flat Earth. In this episode:

Easter candy and breaking down what holiday has the best candy.

Gearing up for the NFL Draft while trashing the Chicago Bears is always a fun time.

Jim Harbaugh’s grand plan.

Bo Jackson forever.

Clarence Lewis hits the transfer portal.

The thin cornerback room for the spring.

Spring nonsense.

Riley Leonard and a conversation about quarterbacks.

Fullbacks for life.

The 2007 college football season remains undefeated.

Celebrity offspring recruiting.

Flexing about the Green Bay Packers.

Hyping up Audric Estime.

I need Marcus Freeman to lie to us.

Uptempo offense? Don’t make me laugh.

Why won’t you let me have fun and hate on the things I want to sports hate about?

There is no seasoning in 30A.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

