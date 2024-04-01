 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, The Elite Eight, Part 2

That one shining moment creeps ever closer

By Hayden Adams
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl - Notre Dame v Oregon State Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images

It’s time for the the final two regional championships. Who advances to the Final Four of the “Notre Dame Things” bracket? You get to decide, so get to it.

Eliminated

  • No. 3 The Grotto
  • No. 4 The Leprechaun
  • No. 10 Green Jerseys
  • No. 12 “Here Come the Irish” into “I’m Shipping Up to Boston”

North Quad Region Championship

No. 1 vs. No. 2

    No. 1 Football Independence
    No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March
Every No. 1 seed has made the Elite Eight of this tournament, but this one and the next feel more vulnerable than the others. Can the Victory march live up to it’s name, or is Notre Dame’s commitment to independence so steadfast that it advances to Championship Weekend?

Mod Quad Region Championship

No. 1 vs. No. 6

    No. 1 Gold helmets
    No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band
The admirable runs come to an end in the Sweet Sixteen for No. 10 Green Jerseys and No. 12 “Here Come the Irish”/“I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” So now the 6th-seeded Notre Dame Marching Band will have to carry the torch of Cinderella hopes for the double-digit seeds gone by the wayside. But will it be able to shoulder those dreams, or will it meet a similar fate against those beautiful gold helmets?

Voting ends Thursday, Apr. 4 at 12 PM. Final Four play is just around the corner.

