FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, The Elite Eight, Part 2

It’s time for the the final two regional championships. Who advances to the Final Four of the “Notre Dame Things” bracket? You get to decide, so get to it.

Eliminated

No. 3 The Grotto

No. 4 The Leprechaun

No. 10 Green Jerseys

No. 12 “Here Come the Irish” into “I’m Shipping Up to Boston”

North Quad Region Championship

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 2 No. 1 Football Independence

No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March vote view results 26% No. 1 Football Independence (26 votes)

74% No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March (74 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

Every No. 1 seed has made the Elite Eight of this tournament, but this one and the next feel more vulnerable than the others. Can the Victory march live up to it’s name, or is Notre Dame’s commitment to independence so steadfast that it advances to Championship Weekend?

Mod Quad Region Championship

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 6 No. 1 Gold helmets

No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band vote view results 87% No. 1 Gold helmets (87 votes)

13% No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band (13 votes) 100 votes total Vote Now

The admirable runs come to an end in the Sweet Sixteen for No. 10 Green Jerseys and No. 12 “Here Come the Irish”/“I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” So now the 6th-seeded Notre Dame Marching Band will have to carry the torch of Cinderella hopes for the double-digit seeds gone by the wayside. But will it be able to shoulder those dreams, or will it meet a similar fate against those beautiful gold helmets?

Voting ends Thursday, Apr. 4 at 12 PM. Final Four play is just around the corner.