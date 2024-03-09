ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Notre Dame gets past Virginia Tech, but Not Unscathed

In the first of three Saturday matchups in three different sports between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech (men’s basketball and baseball being the others), the No. 4-seeded Irish women’s basketball team beat the No. 1-seeded Hokies in the ACC Tournament Semifinals.

The story for Virginia Tech (24-7, 14-4 ACC) was the absence of three-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, who injured her leg in the Hokies’ final regular season game. Fortunately for Tech, Irish freshman phenom Hannah Hidalgo struggled from the field on 1-7 shooting in the first half. However, in the meantime, her teammates picked up the slack.

Senior forward Maddy Westbeld set the tone early for Notre Dame (25-6, 13-5 ACC), scoring the team’s first seven points of the contest. Her second bucket, a three-pointer to make the score 5-3, gave the Irish a lead that they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

Also chipping in for Notre Dame during the first half were sophomore guard KK Bransford, junior guard Sonia Citron, senior forward Kylee Watson and graduate transfer guard Anna DeWolfe. A timely second-quarter scoring spurt by Hokies senior guard Georgia Amoore cut Notre Dame’s lead to four, but the Irish responded to build a 33-23 lead by the intermission.

The damage could have been much worse for the Hokies if not for Amoore’s run after she opened the game just 1-9 from the field. As Virginia Tech’s second leading scorer and last year’s ACC Tournament MVP, Amoore needed to shoulder more of the scoring load with Kitley out.

But the dam started to break for the Hokies right as the third quarter began. Notre Dame scored six unanswered in the first 1:03 of the second half that extended their scoring run to 12-0, leading to a Virginia Tech timeout. The pause in action didn’t offer much help as the Irish kept their run going, building a 48-23 lead before Amoore finally broke the lid on the Hokies’ rim four-and-a-half minutes into the third period.

There was only one thing that could kill Notre Dame’s good vibes: an injury. Unfortunately for Watson, that’s what occurred as her left leg buckled on a drive to the basket. She walked off with training personnel supporting her on both sides and was on crutches after the game.

The injury timeout gave Virginia Tech an opportunity to collect themselves offensively. The Hokies rattled off 15 points in the final four minutes, with Amoore bringing her total to 20 right before the end of the third period. However, the Irish had enough of an offensive counterpunch to maintain a 61-40 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Virginia Tech opened the final stanza with six straight points, but Notre Dame responded with 12 unanswered, including two threes by DeWolfe. That silenced the audible contingent of Hokies fans and rebuilt a 25-point edge for the Irish.

Shots kept falling for Notre Dame as they came away with an 82-53 victory. It marked the largest margin of victory over a No. 1 seed in the history of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, dating back to North Carolina’s 28-point semifinal win over Virginia in 1984.

Amoore led all scorers with 24 points, while Citron paced the Irish with 19 points and seven rebounds. Westbeld scored 18 points to go with five rebounds and three blocks, while Hidalgo and DeWolfe contributed 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Notre Dame will face the winner of NC State and Florida State in the ACC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.