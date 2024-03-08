Notre Dame Hockey Blows Lead and Loses Big Ten Tournament Opener

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team began their postseason on Friday night with another visit to Ann Arbor and a 4-5 series matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. In a back and forth affair Notre Dame held a late lead, but gave up three straight goals to lose game one 5-4 to the Wolverines.

Game Summary

First Period

Notre Dame took the early lead five minutes into the game with a Landon Slaggert goal. A battle in the corner of the Irish defensive zone led to an Irish breakout. Patrick Moynihan grabbed a loose puck and passed to Slaggert who carried the puck all the way up ice, weaved through a couple of defenders, and shot home the first goal of the game from the slot.

That's goal number 19 for our #19! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/j2bUlavr74 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 9, 2024

The lead didn’t last long though, as at the midway point of the period the Wolverines went on the power play and tied the game at one. Only a minute and a half later Michigan scored again and took a 2-1 lead into the second period.

Second Period

Notre Dame stormed back in the second period and again took the lead with three straight goals in just a three and a half minute span midway through the 20 minutes. A failed clear from Michigan led to a one time goal from Drew Bavaro at the top of the zone to tie the game.

Get pucks in deep and good things happen, eh @mfleming_21



14 ➡️ 10 ➡️ 24 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ziZGq2yig5 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 9, 2024

To take the lead it was Patrick Moynihan firing from a tough angle that found it’s way into the net.

Nothing beats celebrating with your brothers #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/r5Z1gao5v8 — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 9, 2024

Less than a minute later Drew Bavaro scored again to extend the Irish lead. From that point on though the game was all Wolverines, starting with a Michigan goal late in the second period to cut the lead to one.

Third Period

In the third period Michigan scored twice to take the lead, both goals on the power play and within the first three minutes of the period. The Irish offense was never able to come back and they found themselves down 1-0 in their opening series of the conference tournament.

Scoring

ND: Landon Slaggert (19) at 5:33 in the 1st assisted by Drew Bavaro and Patrick Moynihan

UM: Nick Moldenhauer (8) on the PP at 11:11 in the 1st assisted by Garrett Schifsky and Seamus Casey

UM: Rutger McGroarty (15) at 12:41 in the 1st assisted by Garrett Schifsky and Gavin Brindley

ND: Drew Bavaro (8) on the PP at 12:42 in the 2nd assisted by Hunter Strand and Maddox Fleming

ND: Patrick Moynihan (9) at 15:02 in the 2nd assisted by Cole Knuble

ND: Drew Bavaro (9) at 16:00 in the 2nd assisted by Jayden Davis

UM: Garrett Schifsky (16) at 17:04 in the 2nd assisted by Jacob Truscott and Seamus Casey

UM: TJ Hughes (16) on the PP at 0:11 in the 3rd assisted by Seamus Casey and Gavin Brindley

UM: Rutger McGroarty (16) on the PP at 3:04 in the 3rd assisted by Seamus Casey and TJ Hughes

Penalties

UM: Philippe Lapointe 2 for slashing at 3:02 in the 1st

ND: Hunter Strand 2 for hooking at 9:51 in the 1st

UM: Ethan Edwards 2 for hooking at 7:55 in the 2nd

UM: Frank Nazar III 2 for tripping at 10:45 in the 2nd

ND: Jake Boltmann 2 for unsportsmanlike conduct at 18:10 in the 2nd

ND: Drew Bavaro 5 for hitting from behind at 19:14 in the 2nd

Goalies

ND: Ryan Bischel saved 34 of 39 shots in the loss

UM: Jake Barczewski saved 20 of 24 shots for the win

Up Next

Game two between the Irish and Wolverines on Saturday night. Notre Dame needs a win or their season will be over.