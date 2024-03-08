The Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team is off to a great postseason start, as they knock out the Louisville Cardinals from the ACC Tournament, 77-68.

ND Press Release:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The rubber match goes to the Irish.

On Friday, No. 4 Notre Dame (24-6) defeated No. 5 Louisville (24-9) 77-68 in the 2024 ACC Tournament to advance to the semifinals for the third consecutive year. Sonia Citron led the way with 26 points and 10 made free throws, and Hannah Hidalgo had 21 points and 11 made free throws of her own.

The Irish jumped out to a double-digit lead early and had the Cardinals doubled-up 34-17 at the half. It was Louisville’s lowest first half scoring output to date. The previous low was 26. Louisville had 13 turnovers heading into the break, and Notre Dame had 15 points off those turnovers. The Irish did not commit a Q1 turnover and went to the locker room with 5.

Both teams shot well below their averages through 20 minutes. Notre Dame was 10-31 (32.3 percent) and averages 45.8 from the floor. Louisville was 6-29 (20.7 percent) and averages 45.4.

The cool shooting was nowhere to be seen for most of the second half, as Louisville put up 51 points to Notre Dame’s 43. Louisville guard Jayda Curry had 23 second-half points and was 7-11 from the floor.

The Cardinals cut it to 70-66 with 43 seconds to go. It hovered around 10 for most of the fourth quarter, but Louisville could never quite get over the hump. The Irish went 2-1 against rival Louisville this year and have now won four of the last six meetings.

Notre Dame will play the winner of the Virginia Tech-Miami game tomorrow at noon.