The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took another step toward the new college football season on Thursday as they took the field to begin spring practice. While I’m sure most of you have already took a deep dive into the happenings on day one, I want to make sure I highlight a few things with my two cents.

If you haven’t took a deep dive — I highly recommend our friend Greg and his co-host Christian on Hit and Hustle (just saying).

So, here’s what I want to talk about (or just say out loud)...

PERSONNEL

Marcus Freeman gave a pretty good rundown throughout the course of his opening press conference in regards to Notre Dame’s personnel — both on the roster and on the coaching staff.

Safe Roster

Freshman Luke Talich has earned a scholarship after just one semester at Notre Dame as a walk-on from Cody, Wyoming. Talich was a 3-Star recruit in high school where he played both quarterback and safety. Several people told me some good things about Talich back during fall camp, so I’m not surprised. Congrats to him.

Graduate player Devyn Ford is making the move from running back to safety. According to Marcus Freeman, Ford is an elite special teams player and the move to safety will help sharpen his tackling skills.

Staff Changes

While we already know the moves made with the coaching staff, Freeman made sure to mention them — so here’s a quick rundown:

Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator and Tight Ends

Max Bullough, Linebackers Coach

Mike Brown, Wide Receivers

Deland McCullough, Associate Head Coach and Running Backs

Loren Landow, Strength and Conditioning

Mike Mickens, Defensive Backs and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator

Dre Brown, Recruiting Coordinator

Chad Bowden, Associate Athletic Director of Player Personnel

Freeman referred to Chad Bowden’s new title by its professional name, but he also said what it was — a general manager. A job Irish fans have been hoping Notre Dame would invest in as we get deeper and deeper into NIL and Transfer Portal transactions.

Two Sport Studs

WR Jordan Faison (lacrosse) and LB Drayk Bowen (baseball) will split their time between their spring sports and the football team. Freeman plans on different work paths for both. The thing is though... the Irish have opportunities at both LB and WR and you kind of want their full attention — but I also love that these guys are doing what they’re doing.

Here But Not Here

There are two transfer players that are living in South Bend and can watch practice — but they can’t participate as they are still technically enrolled at their former schools. WR Beaux Collins (Clemson Tigers) and Safety Rod Heard (Northwestern Wildcats).

Injuries And Out For Spring

Freeman listed those that won’t participate this spring:

TE Kevin Bauman

TE Mitchell Evans

DL Armel Mukam

DL Loghan Thomas

DL Aiden Gobaira

ON THE FIELD

I’m about the last person to put much stock in spring day one stuff, but it does appear that the Irish are working from a base set of starters along the offensive line.

LT Charles Jagusah

LG Pat Coogan

C Ashton Craig

RG Billy Schrauth

RT Tosh Baker

If you’re asking, “where’s Rocco Spindler?” well he’s on the second unit for now.

As far as everything else is concerned — again — it’s day one. No pads and a day to just be athletic on the fly. What’s fairly noticeable to quite a few onlookers, is that Notre Dame’s receivers really look the part this year. Kris Mitchell and Jayden Harrison are already impressing people with their speed.

I heard quite a bit about the deep ball and tempo too. The former should be a bigger part of the offense this year as both Riley Leonard and Steve Angeli (proven) have shown big arms. The latter is something we have heard would be a bigger part of the offense for like a decade — so I’ll buy it when I see it in games.

Other than those basic observations, I’m excited to see what the coming days bring once the players get in pads and start going at it. Will Eli Raridon start to cement himself as TE2? Will Jaylen Sneed finally show off his 5-Star athleticism? Do we have a functional defensive line for spring? Where will CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey fall in line on the depth chart coming out of spring?

I wouldn’t mind seeing more of Benjamin Morrison and Jayden Thomas battling it out either.