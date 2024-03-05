Notre Dame Baseball Sweeps Tennessee Tech

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish baseball team finished their season opening road trip and continued their hot streak over the weekend against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. The Irish offense was the story of the weekend, with Notre Dame scoring 43 runs over the course of three games, including 15 home runs, the most of any team in the country.

Game One: Notre Dame 14 (6-2) - Tennessee Tech 3 (6-3)

Win: Radek Birkholz, ND (2-0)

Loss: Landon Smiddy, TTU (1-2)

Save: Bennett Flynn, ND (1)

Notre Dame got started right away on Friday night, scoring three runs in the first inning. Connor Hincks singled home the first run of the game and later came around to score on a Simon Baumgardt home run. In the top of the sixth inning Brady Grumpf and TJ Williams both hit solo home runs to add two more. In the bottom half of the sixth inning Tennessee Tech scored all three of their runs on a home run by Nicho Jordan.

Josh Hahn homered for Notre Dame in the eighth inning to extend their lead. Jack Penney and Connor Hincks drove in two more runs in the inning and the Irish finished the inning with a 9-3 lead. Notre Dame added five more runs in the ninth inning when TJ Williams singled followed by home runs from Jack Penney and Connor Hincks. On the mound the Irish employed pitching by committee, with Matt Bedford getting the start and pitching three innings, followed by Radek Birkholz and Bennett Flynn each throwing three innings of their own.

Game Two: Notre Dame 15 (7-2) - Tennessee Tech 11 (6-4)

Win: Rory Fox, ND (1-0)

Loss: Jack Erdman, TTU (0-1)

Tennessee Tech started the scoring in game two in the first inning with four runs on a home run and a string of hits. Notre Dame answered in the second inning with runs on two infield singles and a throwing error. The Golden Eagles then extended the lead scoring five runs in the bottom half of the second inning.

Estevan Moreno hit a two run home run in the top half of the fourth inning to cut the lead down to four. Jack Penney ended the inning with another two run home run to make it a two run deficit for Notre Dame. Tennessee Tech added two runs to their lead in the bottom half of the fourth but their offense quieted after that.

In the fifth inning Notre Dame finally took the lead, scoring five runs capped by another Estevan Moreno home run. In the seventh inning Notre dame capped off their offensive output for the night. Estevan Moreno hit his third home run of the night followed by a home run Tito Flores later in the inning.

Game Three: Notre Dame 14 (8-2) - Tennessee Tech 11 (6-5)

Win: Keenan Mork, ND (1-0)

Loss: Eli Huddleston, TTU (1-1)

Save: Nate Hardman, ND (1)

Notre Dame began game three with two runs in the first inning on a Tito Flores home run. Tennessee Tech answered directly with an explosive first inning, scoring 9 runs of their own. In the third inning Notre Dame began to claw their way back into the game with a Jack Penney home run and Simon Baumgardt double. Tito Flores singled home two runs in the fourth inning and two more runs came home in the fifth off the bats of Josh Hahn and TJ Williams to tie the game at 9.

Tennessee Tech took the lead again in the sixth inning with two runs but Notre Dame answered in the seventh. Jack Penney tied the game with a home run. In the eighth inning Notre Dame took the lead with three runs. Simon Baumgardt doubled home the first run for the lead and the Irish put the game to bed with a two run home run from Brady Gumpf.

Up Next

Notre Dame has a midweek game against the Purdue Boilermakers at home. After that they are back on the road for a weekend series against the Virginia Tech Hokies.