“You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” —Michael Phelps

As I was looking to start my column this week, I was trying to find something that I thought would encompass what the last week might have been like for the Notre Dame lacrosse team. Let’s be honest, it was a tough loss a little over a week ago to Georgetown at Arlotta. It was a game that a lot of us thought we would win, especially those suited up in the blue and gold. And while we did not want to sound the alarms, it was an early season setback that had the chance to bring a lot of doubt into the fold around the 2024 Fighting Irish lacrosse team.

Those of us who have short memories, we remember what happened in 2022 when we started the season off with a dominating 24-2 win against Detroit Mercy before we dropped three straight to Georgetown (11-16), Maryland (9-11) and then Ohio State (11-14). Following the loss to the Hoyas this year, we were looking at upcoming matchups again with Maryland and Ohio State and one could not help but look back to what happened in 2022. Not to mention that when it came down to Selection Day for the NCAA tournament that year, it did not matter that the Irish had won six in a row to finish at 8-4, all the committee looked at really were the games against Georgetown, Maryland and Ohio State (all three made the tournament) and as well how their conferences had fared throughout the year.

This past week was eerily similar with the ACC dropping games to upstart conferences with Syracuse, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia and North Carolina all losing. The Big Ten, Patriot League, Big East and Ivy League were all making an early case to steal bids in the tournament. And I know, it is EARLY in the season, but wins in February and March have the chance to really make a difference come May. We have seen this story before.

On a sunny and beautiful day in South Bend and before a sold out and rowdy crowd, the Fighting Irish turned the tide and got a big win against the #3 ranked Maryland Terrapins by a score of 14-9. It was a victory that was built on a week of meetings, a week of watching tape, a week of having our seniors and fifth year seniors lead the charge to focus on how this team was going to forge their own path forward. This past Sunday was a chance to help define the 2024 season and we were not going let that chance pass us by.

“The very essence of leadership is that you have to have a vision. It’s got to be a vision you articulate clearly and forcefully on every occasion. You can’t blow an uncertain trumpet.” —Theodore Hesburgh

Okay, lots more to say in our “Some Notes and Thoughts” section, but let’s get into it as we break down each quarter.

First Quarter

Both teams felt each other out for the first five minutes or so before Maryland got on the scoreboard with 9:11 left on a goal by Daniel Maltz to take a 1-0 lead. It would not last for long as Jake Taylor got us started off a nice feed from Devon McLane in an unsettled situation to knot the score at 1-1. Next would come an awesome over the shoulder goal from Pat Kavanagh as he took it from behind X to score near GLE to make it 2-1 Irish. Jake would then get the next two, one on a good feed from Eric Dobson and then the second on the man-up off a nice pass from Pat to make it 4-1 with 1:15 left in the first. We would then win the next faceoff with Colin Hagstrom gaining possession and getting it into the box where we called timeout. Coming out of the TO, we probably attacked too early and this is a possession that the Irish I am sure would like to have back. Instead of taking the clock down to :20 before attacking, we turned it over early in the possession, Maryland got the ball back and after a couple of quick shots they scored to make it 4-2 Irish with about :25 seconds remaining. And that is where we would stand as the quarter came to an end.

Second Quarter

Notre Dame would win the opening faceoff with Will Lynch winning it to himself and Devon McLane got us on the board off a great feed from Pat Kavanagh. Devon’s man slid, he found the opening and put it home from in close to make it 5-2 Irish. The Terps got one back early in their next possession on a nice backside feed as there appeared to be some confusion by the Irish on defense (5-3 Irish). The quick scoring continued with Devon getting another one from off a great feed from Eric to make it 6-3 with 12:39 to go. We then saw what we have all come to expect from the Kavanaghs as Pat caused a turnover on the ride, Chris caught the errant pass and went in and scored to make it 7-3 Irish. It was a something that we knew was coming from one of the hardest riding attack units in the country. Maryland had a great chance to get one back on a fast break, but missed wide with 9:38 to go, but they would get it to 7-4 with 7:39 to go as they hit home on an unsettled situation. From there the Terps would get another to make it 7-5 before Devon would make it 8-5 with :54 seconds to go before halftime (and he drew a penalty from the Maryland defender who was called for a late hit). The Irish would then score on the man-up with a similar play as the fourth goal as Jake got it from Pat and put it home from in close. That is where we would be with the halftime buzzer sounding, Irish up 9-5.

Third Quarter

We got things off with a high heater by Jake Taylor that hit the pipe for what would have been his fifth on the day, but instead it stayed at 9-5 Irish. We would get on the scoreboard first in the quarter though with an awesome goal by Jordan Faison that put us up 10-5. BTB all day long for Jordan. WOW. And what a lead pass from Devon, just a superb sequence all round. That goal was at 11:48 and would be the last scoring until Jordan got back on the board with his second on the day with 2:26 to go in the quarter to make it 11-6. In between, we saw some awesome goaltending from both teams as there were some really good saves on each side of the field. Fabulous work by both Liam Entenmann and Logan McNaney, two of the best in college lacrosse. The quarter would end at 11-7 as Maryland got one more back before the buzzer ended the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Notre Dame looked to get on the board with a diving goal from Chris Kavanagh from the side. It was originally called a no goal, the Irish challenged the call, but somehow the no goal stood. If someone can explain to me how that was not a goal, feel free to send a note to me at my twitter at @drewbrennan77. Really don’t understand that one. Anyway, Maryland gets the next two goals to get it to 11-8 with 9:44 to go and we were getting into a “danger zone” area with Maryland gaining some good momentum. This was stopped as Chris Kavanagh scored a much needed goal on the run to make it 12-8 and back to a four goal cushion. From there both teams had chances to get it home across the next few minutes and Maryland did so with 4:16 left as they got it to 12-9 (Eric Malever got his hat trick on the day). Our Irish would then get a Maryland penalty on a late hit on Pat Kavanagh and Jeffery Ricciardelli would put the game out of reach with a man-up goal to make it 13-9 Irish with 2:49 to go. We would get a final goal from Jordan as he would make it 14-9 with :10 seconds left and that is where we would end up as Notre Dame moved to 3-1 on the year and up to #4 in the Inside Lacrosse poll.

Some Notes and Thoughts

It’s time we start talking about Will Lynch as an All-American. On the day, against a first team All-American (Luke Wierman), Will was 12-18 (67%) and he was one of the BEST players on the field. If we look at his overall stats on the year he is 43-64 (67%), and all he is doing is picking up from where he left off over Memorial Day weekend last year. He is living up to and playing up to his potential and lacrosse writers should take notice: Will Lynch is an All-American so far this year.

Speaking of lacrosse writers, okay, which one of you did not vote Liam Entenmann as a preseason first All-American? As noted earlier, Liam was somehow not a unanimous first team AA pick as Inside Lacrosse listed out their picks at goaltender. And on a day when it was Liam versus Logan McNaney, whom a lot would consider right up there with Liam, it was Liam who showed out as the best in the country. An awesome game for him, definitely his best of the year so far as he continually made big saves over the course of the afternoon. Consider ourselves lucky to continue to witness the greatness that is Liam Entenmann.

I was trading some texts with ND lacrosse greats David and Todd Ulrich following the Irish win, and David made note of the new wrinkle in the Irish offense as we had our middies, specifically Devon McLane, cutting behind Jake Taylor in order to get free for passes and then quick shots. It happened a bunch on Sunday and it was neat to see this new aspect that we have not seen much before from our Irish. Great work by the coaching staff seeing something from Maryland and taking advantage of it. And speaking of McLane, what a game for him with six points on the day across three goals and three assists. The grad transfer has fit in seamlessly and he continues the great run of players who have come into Notre Dame, found their spot and become a big part of the team.

Braden Erksa’s stat line on the day for Sunday: 0 Goals and 1 Assist. Who was guarding him on the afternoon? Freshman Shawn Lyght. The heralded first year defenseman continues to have a really excellent run for the Irish and the fact that he was able to stymie the Terps’ best offensive weapon says a lot about what he brings to table and what the coaching staff feels about him. Shawn will definitely be making freshmen All-American teams and could challenge for loftier goals if he keeps this type of play up throughout the year.

Speaking of the close defense, awesome game by Marco Napolitano as we saw at least three caused turnovers by him on the day. Love the job that Marco has done as he has locked down that third spot after not starting at the beginning of the year. And that’s the sign of a veteran leader - don’t get down, continue to play your game, show your commitment and then perform when your # is called. Kudos to Marco, you deserve it.

I am not too concerned, but for the second game in a row, our second line midfield did not make a lot of noise on the offensive side of the field. We ran four middies across this group in Bryce Walker, Will Angrick, Reilly Gray and Jalen Seymour. Each of these players is extremely talented and has a lot of experience (and goals) under their belts so I know it is just a matter of time before these four get back onto the score sheet. And with two winnable games upcoming, I expect this line to do some good work across Ohio State and Michigan. And of course, you know me, I would not mind seeing that third line get a run out there as well, let’s see if that happens here soon.

Speaking of the midfield, I am going to call it right now...Eric Dobson is going to have his breakout game of the 2024 season this weekend in Columbus. Eric is one of the best middies in all of college lacrosse and it is only a matter of time before he gets into the scoring column in a big way. Watch on Saturday, this is happening.

We haven’t talked enough about them this year, but Will Donovan and Ross Burgmaster are having tremendous seasons at LSM for the Irish. How many time as we seen these two get beat by their man, let alone get beat by their man for a goal? It just is not happening and these two are proving to be one of the better, if not the best LSM duo, in all of college lacrosse.

Jake Taylor continues to be one of the best finishers in college lacrosse. Teams know where he will be standing, they know what his role is, they know how he can finish. And he just continues to do so week in and week out. The ability for him to get his hands free in tight windows, his ability to to pick corners and his ability to score is just off the charts. Seriously, his shooting % has to be insane. Great work by Jake each and every week.

In this game, Maryland was 18-24 on clears and that was the direct result of a stellar ride by our Irish. It’s a hallmark of Notre Dame lacrosse and this week was no different with the boys getting after it, causing turnovers and being really disruptive. This is what separates good teams from elite teams and just awesome to see the confusion and chaos this unit caused on Sunday afternoon.

Shout out to those in attendance for the Maryland game. It was a beautiful day and you all showed up and showed out. And nice work ND football team supporting guys like Jordan Faison, Sam Assaf and Tyler Buchner. Remember fans, if you are within a two hour drive of South Bend, no reason not to get to Arlotta to see this team play. You will not be disappointed.

Coach Corrigan going with the short haircut, liking the look, nice work Coach!

Fred’s pics

As always, at the bottom of this article will be some of the pics that Fred Assaf took while at the game. Check them out, you don’t want to miss them as we all know the amazing work that Fred does each and every game. All photo credits to Fred Assaf.

What’s Next

That’s more like it for our Irish.

We touched on it earlier, but this is what championship teams do. They come back from a tough loss, they make adjustments and they deliver when they need to. This game against Maryland was an extremely important one and it gives us the opportunity to get going on a nice little run while making a dent across the top teams in Big Ten. And when the season is over, this could be a big stretch that the Irish can point to when the teams are chosen for the tournament, especially when it comes to the ACC vs Big Ten.

The season continues this Saturday as we head down to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes who are now 4-2 on the year having lost their last two at Virginia and at Cornell. There will be lots of familiar faces on the Buckeyes as this is a team we typically play each year, and in addition, they added Cleveland State’s top player from last year in Gannon Matthews (thirteen points on the year).

From what I hear and understand this game is a sellout so if you don’t have tickets to get into OSU’s new lacrosse stadium, you might be out of luck if you will be in Ohio on Saturday. The Buckeyes will be looking to get back against our Irish as we took it to them last year at Arlotta.

The mindset for our Irish remains the same, it remains unwavering. Each and every team we face this season is going to give us their absolute all, and similar to what we showed against Maryland, we need to continue to play our game and prove that we are the best team on the field. It’s official, this 2024 team is now forging their own path into May.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next “Exit 77” podcast as David Brogan and I will be looking to record our next episode this Thursday. We will take a look back at the Maryland game and preview the matchup in Columbus.

Lastly, don’t forget to follow along with our friends at “18Stripes” who continue to do an unreal job of covering Irish lacrosse (here was their preview of the Maryland game).

Let’s Go Irish!