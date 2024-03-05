Offseason O’Pinions: 2024 Notre Dame Football Pre-Spring Roster Audit, Defense

We’ve audited the offense (and special teams), and now it’s time to examine Notre Dame’s defense ahead of the start of spring practice on Mar. 7. Following an up-and-down 2022 on the defensive side of the ball, the Irish were a revelation in defensive coordinator Al Golden’s second season with the program. Now, they have some key pieces returning and others that need replacing, so let’s take a look.

Defensive Line

The value of Howard Cross III and Riley Mills foregoing the NFL Draft cannot be understated. Both have been in a college strength program for no less than four years and have an abundance of experience that should lead to several sleepless nights for opposing guards and centers. Of course, their return may have led to the departure of Gabriel Rubio because of the snaps Mills and Cross will eat up, but that’s unfortunately the reality of modern college football.

But unlike Rubio, the portal entrances of Aidan Keanaaina and NaNa Osafo-Mensah seemed to be coaching staff decisions as much as (or more than) player decisions. Still, Keanaaina was the biggest body on the line and Osafo-Mensah was a dependable-if-not-stellar player off the edge. So now Notre Dame has to hope that Duke transfer RJ Oben is as much a pleasant surprise as his predecessor (Ohio State transfer Javonte Jean Baptiste).

Also, Al Washington needs to separate the wheat from the chaff in the rising sophomore class (Brenan Vernon, Boubacar Traore, Devan Houston and Armel Mukam) and the ensemble of veterans who have to this point been inconsistent (Jordan Botelho, Jason Onye, Josh Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka) or nonfactors (Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira). A couple of guys in those groups who don’t show promise this month may be looking for new schools by April.

Linebacker

JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau join the Ellis-Craft Club (named for Perry and Aaron) of college athletes who every other school is glad finally moved on with their lives. That leaves the Irish to find two starting-caliber linebackers opposite Jack Kiser.

This is a make-or-break year for former five-star Jaylen Sneed. It’s also a good time for former four-star Drayk Bowen to build off a solid freshman campaign as a rotational player. And it would be great for Jaiden Ausberry and/or five-star freshman Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa to make a move ahead of schedule. All that because the only other scholarship linebacker yet to be mentioned is Preston Zinter, which isn’t meant as a slight against Zinter but rather a blunt assessment of Notre Dame’s unproven and tenuous depth at the position.

That’s why it would be nice to have Nolan Ziegler in the fold, because a position turning over its longtime veterans could use as many competitive-albeit-young bodies as possible. But after what Ziegler went through last season, you understand the guy looking for a fresh start elsewhere, so here’s wishing him the best of luck with Central Michigan.

For the past 6 months I had a really bad infection after my surgery. This led to a severe depression. I’m getting the help I needed, I came back letting my ego think it was me and my TMS treatment that saved me. But I have now realized it is God, Treatment, Doctors, Family,… — Nolan Ziegler (@nolanziegler24) November 23, 2023

Cornerback

Whether cornerback or defensive line is the strongest position on Notre Dame’s defense is a fun conversation to have.

Benjamin Morrison headlines the position for the second straight offseason, with perpetually underrated running mate Cam Hart now off to the NFL. Morrison’s classmate Jaden Mickey also returns, although he risks getting passed by rising sophomore Christian Gray. And veteran Clarence Lewis — who, as a reminder, once started a College Football Playoff game for the Irish — remains on the roster for the time being.

The wild cards are Chance Tucker — the lone remaining member of Notre Dame’s highly touted 2020 recruiting class since Ryan Barnes transferred to UMass — Gray’s classmate Micah Bell, and Arizona State transfer Jordan Clark. A senior year breakout by Tucker would be a great story but also come completely out of nowhere; Bell’s a speedster but has a crowded room around him; and Clark will compete for the starting nickel spot, but isn’t as credentialed as Oklahoma State grad transfer Thomas Harper was last year.

Overall, taken with last season, the room is as healthy as it’s been in a long time for the Irish. Replicating Hart is a tough ask, but the positional depth is enviable by most every other FBS program.

Safety

The national defensive player of the year returns to Notre Dame, but he’s somehow not the best defensive back (at least according to Thorpe Award voters). Regardless of subjective opinions, Xavier Watts provides as much assurance at safety as anyone not named Kyle Hamilton can provide. The question marks are at the spot opposite him.

Northwestern transfer addition Rod Heard II may find himself at nickel or the other starting safety position (so Jordan Clark could also theoretically fill in at safety). But beyond that, there’s nothing but inexperience since Ramon Henderson is heading to UCLA and Rhode Island transfer Antonio Carter II departs after an anonymous lone season in South Bend.

The concerns are heightened with the departure of position coach Chris O’Leary to the NFL. Max Bullough’s official promotion to linebacker’s coach allows Al Golden to float among positions, but how much time will he and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens allocate to developing the safety position? It’s an important question to answer, because a position group shouldn’t be 75%–86% composed of rising sophomores (Adon Shuler, Ben Minich and Luke Talich) and incoming freshmen (Kennedy Urlacher, Braunte Johnson and Taebron Bennie-Powell).