EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: 60% of the time Notre Dame Football works EVERY time

Burns the nostrils 

By Joshua Vowles, ndjrs, and Brendan McAlinden
Brendan is in the talk, but Joshua and Jude push on to give you the Notre Dame Football show that you need - even if you don’t really want it. in this episode:

  • HELLO!
  • Our collegiate mono journeys.
  • Movie quoting for movie quotes sake.
  • Something smells really bad and it’s coming from inside the house.
  • We need to talk a bit more about this 14 team college football playoff proposal and its effect on conference realignment and Notre Dame’s independence.
  • What are we even doing here?
  • Jack Swarbrick is savvy and ready to bounce.
  • Talking about that schedule talk.
  • The NFL Combine and Sam Hartman’s flow.
  • NFL Draft stock... well kind of.
  • Revisiting the Drue Tranquill experience.
  • Getting a better rate on car rentals.
  • OFD Nobility.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

