Brendan is in the talk, but Joshua and Jude push on to give you the Notre Dame Football show that you need - even if you don’t really want it. in this episode:
- HELLO!
- Our collegiate mono journeys.
- Movie quoting for movie quotes sake.
- Something smells really bad and it’s coming from inside the house.
- We need to talk a bit more about this 14 team college football playoff proposal and its effect on conference realignment and Notre Dame’s independence.
- What are we even doing here?
- Jack Swarbrick is savvy and ready to bounce.
- Talking about that schedule talk.
- The NFL Combine and Sam Hartman’s flow.
- NFL Draft stock... well kind of.
- Revisiting the Drue Tranquill experience.
- Getting a better rate on car rentals.
- OFD Nobility.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
