Offseason O’Pinions: 2024 Notre Dame Football Pre-Spring Roster Audit, Offense

Phew, it’s been a while. But I’m back to offer my o’pinions once again. Not that anyone ever asked for them. But sometimes we all just need to vent, am I right?

The college football winter transfer portal window has been closed for a while now. Still, it’s worth taking a look at where Notre Dame’s roster stands at each position as spring practice begins this week and the second portal window draws ever close. So let’s do that, starting with the offense.

Quarterback

Out goes Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman. In comes Duke transfer Riley Leonard. Staying on the roster (at least for the time being) are Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey. Oh, and CJ Carr also joins the fray.

It’s a healthy room, even if not a spectacular one on paper at the moment. Leonard’s athleticism undoubtedly gives the upside to be the biggest difference-maker, and the NIL investment in him should put to bed any talk of Angeli being the starter (barring injury).

But apparent was Angeli’s growth at the position from his first season to his second. If he defies the modern trend of players jumping ship, Notre Dame arguably has it’s best 1-2 quarterback duo since Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book in 2017. That’s not the highest bar in the world to clear, but it’s a good place to be. The only thing to do now is wait for Angeli to (not) make a move.

Running Back

The position group loses Audric Estime and gets… better? No, I won’t go that far until I see Jeremiyah Love break arm tackles better than Chris Tyree. I also won’t use this time to take a shot at Gi’Bran Payne, so go somewhere else if that’s what you’re looking for. Although I also won’t necessarily poke holes in the criticisms some people have of his usage.

But Jadarian Price basically spent all of his sophomore season getting back up to speed after a freshman year achilles tear, so let’s see what he can do at full strength. Add in freshmen Aneyas Williams and Kedron Young, plus Penn State transfer Devyn Ford, and that’s as deep a running back room as you’ll find in college football, at least until someone inevitably transfers out after spring practice. But as long as Deland McCullough is coaching the position there’s reason to believe it will be an undeniable strength for the Irish.

Wide Receiver

To say the transfer portal giveth and taketh away from this position would be an understatement. Chris Tyree is off to Virginia; Rico Flores, Jr. to UCLA; Braylon James to TCU; and Tobias Merriweather to Cal-Berkeley. Conversely, Beaux Collins, Jayden Harrison and Kris Mitchell join the Irish by way of Clemson, Marshall and FIU, respectively.

Three members of Notre Dame’s heralded 2023 wide receiver class remain on the roster, but one of them was a preferred walk-on/scholarship lacrosse player until October 7 (Jordan Faison) and another missed the entire 2023 regular season with a shoulder injury (KK Smith). The last is Jaden Greathouse, who’s in the running for the No. 1 receiver job next season after posting the most single-season receiving touchdowns by an Irish freshman since Kevin Stepherson; the main issue is keeping his hamstring healthy.

The position group is rounded out by a couple of returning juniors (Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie) — who to varying degrees have yet to live up to their potential, due in part to injuries — and three freshmen (Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert and Logan Saldate) who almost certainly won’t be relied upon as heavily as last season’s first-years.

It’s a hodgepodge of a room, but for the time being the staff have done all they can to overhaul the mess it’s been the last few years. Still, if another player jumps ship then it’s probably worth taking another mercenary from the portal, because beggars can’t be choosers.

Tight End

It’s not a classic Irish tight end room by any stretch. The returning scholarship players are Mitchell Evans, Eli Raridon, Kevin Bauman, Cooper Flanagan and Davis Sherwood (technically a fullback, but included here). Borderline four-star Jack Larsen is the lone high school commit in the 2024 class.

Evans, Raridon, and Bauman have five ACL tears between the three of them. Most notably, Evans’ injury occurred in late October, meaning a slim chance he re-enters the rotation until mid-season this fall. Bauman, frankly, has never been reliable because of injuries. And Raridon showed some promise late in the 2023 season but has only slightly more experience than Flanagan. In short, this was an inopportune offseason for Holden Staes to transfer to Tennessee, inconsistent though he was in 2024.

Tight end is such an undervalued position and Notre Dame’s recruiting has been consistent enough that any transfer portal addition would need to be a no-doubt No. 1 option, at least until Evans returns. So it’s a passable group for the time being but should remain under scrutiny.

Offensive Line

My concerns at this position grow greater by the day. I don’t anticipate 2021 levels of unacceptable O-line play, but the potential is there.

Of the four Irish offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal, Zeke Correll is the only one to make real waves, all due respect to Quinn Murphy and Michael Carmody. (Joey Tanona is obviously a different case since he was temporarily medically retired from football following a car accident as an early enrollee; he is headed to Purdue). But even Correll’s departure is more a changing of the guard than a clear loss, because the implication is that the coaching staff was ready to move on to Ashton Craig.

The bigger losses are tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher to the NFL Draft. Factor in Rocco Spindler’s lower leg injury late last season and the Irish are officially overhauling their starting group for the 2024 opener.

Craig, Pat Coogan and Billy Schrauth will almost certainly hold down the interior, which leaves Tosh Baker, Aamil Wagner and Charles Jagusah (who started the Sun Bowl as a true freshman) to sort out the tackle spots. The only potentially “exciting” development would be if Wagner and Baker are so good that Jagusah shifts inside to usurp one of the starting guards, but that feels unlikely.

The point is that there’s plentiful talent with which position coach Joe Rudolph can mold a unit to compete for the Joe Moore Award. But a lot of inexperienced pieces will have to gel quickly, and that’s not the surest bet with offensive lines.

Special Teams

I’ll lump in the special teams to this piece on the offense since both units tend to score points more than the defense.

The aforementioned addition of Jayden Harrison from Marshall gives the Irish a kick return man with experience and proven production (three career kickoff return scores, including two last season). Throw in South Carolina grad transfer Mitch Jeter, who is 23-25 on field goals for his career, and you can feel as though Notre Dame’s coaching staff got one of the best place kickers available this offseason.

So, the remaining question is the other returner. Chris Tyree handled those duties this season and returned a touchdown against Pittsburgh, then muffed a punt in the red zone the following week against Clemson. It’s almost assuredly Jordan Faison’s job after getting action as the No. 2 punt returner last year, and that’s an exciting proposition. At least, until he inevitably muffs one, because that’s the cost of guys who try to make a lot of plays.