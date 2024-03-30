FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, The Elite Eight, Part 1

And just like that, we’re already on to the Elite Eight of the “Notre Dame Things” bracket. Let’s get to the first two regional championship matchups.

Eliminated

No. 2 Michigan Hate

No. 3 Pushups in the air after touchdowns

No. 4 The Four Horsemen

No. 13 Fr. Edward Sorin

God Quad Region Championship

No. 1 The Golden Dome vs. No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart

No. 1 The Golden Dome: 58 votes (81%)

No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart: 13 votes (18%)

Talk about storylines. The two most prominent buildings on God Quad (no offense to the dorms, Washington Hall, or Lafortune Hall a.k.a. “LaFun”) have to showdown for a spot in the Final Four. It doesn’t get juicier than that, especially when the Basilica has made it this far as a 7-seed.

South Quad Region Championship

No. 1 Touchdown Jesus vs. No. 3 The Alma Mater

No. 1 Touchdown Jesus: 50 votes (72%)

No. 3 The Alma Mater: 19 votes (27%)

To be frank, I think the storyline in every Elite Eight matchup is going to boil down to whether the lower seed has what it takes to topple the No. 1, because it’s looking like every 1-seed will have a shot at the Final Four. I’m sorry to say that I don’t think the Alma Mater has what it takes, but crazier things have happened, I suppose.

Voting for these two Elite Eight matchups ends Tuesday, Apr. 2 at noon. Then it’s on to the Final Four.