 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

EARNED 5-STAR PODCAST: 5 Random Questions About Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price

Some one-on-one battles

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
Notre Dame v Stanford Photo by David Madison/Getty Images

It’s time to continue a full roster breakdown for Notre Dame Football, and we’re doing it the best way we know how... with a random question generator.

Next up for the Fighting Irish is running back #24, Jadarian Price from Denison High School in Denison, Texas.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next Earned 5-Star Podcast.

You can listen to the show in the podcast player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...