MARCH MADNESS: Notre Dame loses Elite 8 bid to Oregon State, 70-65

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team got a tough draw in the NCAA Tournament with the South Carolina Gamecocks as the #1 seed in their bracket, but it was the Oregon State Beavers that ended the Irish season with a 70-65 loss.

It was a close game throughout, but the Beavers answered the call every step of the way. Oregon State dominated Notre Dame on the glass and outrebounded the Irish 43-24 which made the Beaver’s 60.4% shooting percentage even more devastating.

The double-whammy double-double duo of Timea Gardiner (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Reagen Beers (18 points, 13 rebounds) was too much for the Irish who finally looked like a team whose lack of depth finally caught up with them.

Notre Dame’s freshman sensation, Hannah Hidalgo, didn’t have a great day. Hidalgo was 4-17 from the field and scored 10 points. More devastating than those stats was that Hidalgo went scoreless for almost 3 quarters, and in a game where possession are so important and you’re getting killed on the glass — the misses felt more like turnovers.

Despite ALL of that — the Irish had a late lead but failed multiple times to extend the lead as the Beavers kept turning the ball over. Once Oregon State calmed down and set up their half-court offense, however, they delivered dagger after dagger until the clock hit zero.

Sonia Citron led the Irish with 22 points and 7 rebounds while Maddy Westbeld added 19 points. Westbeld was in foul trouble for a large potion of the game as she struggled to contain Beers in the paint.

The Irish end the season in the Sweet Sixteen and with a 28-7 record to go along with their ACC Championship. The season was a massive success, and if they can stay healthy (well healthier) next season, they should make another deep run in the tournament.