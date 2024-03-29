According to 247’s Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back, Clarence Lewis, has entered the transfer portal.

Lewis was part of Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class as a 3-Star cornerback from Mater Dei High School in Middletown, New Jersey. The Irish put Lewis to work right away in 2020 as he played in 6 games as a freshman. Throughout his time with the Irish, Lewis started 23 games and amassed 104 tackles, 3 interceptions, and one of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

Notre Dame has done a solid job of recruiting and developing defensive backs over the last four years, but there was some thought that Lewis could compete for a starting nickel back this spring and fall.

No word yet on where Lewis may be headed next, but he held offers from a number of east coast schools while a recruit, including the NC State Wolfpack, Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue Devils, Virginia Tech Hokies, and more.