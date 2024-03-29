According to 247’s Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer, Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back, Clarence Lewis, has entered the transfer portal.
Lewis was part of Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class as a 3-Star cornerback from Mater Dei High School in Middletown, New Jersey. The Irish put Lewis to work right away in 2020 as he played in 6 games as a freshman. Throughout his time with the Irish, Lewis started 23 games and amassed 104 tackles, 3 interceptions, and one of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown.
Notre Dame has done a solid job of recruiting and developing defensive backs over the last four years, but there was some thought that Lewis could compete for a starting nickel back this spring and fall.
No word yet on where Lewis may be headed next, but he held offers from a number of east coast schools while a recruit, including the NC State Wolfpack, Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue Devils, Virginia Tech Hokies, and more.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Riley Leonard
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young
|Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|-
|Devyn Ford
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon
|Mitchell Evans, Kevin Bauman, Davis Sherwood
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams, Micah Gilbert, Logan Saldate
|Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Jordan Faison
|-
|Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|Kris Mitchell, Beaux Collins, Jayden Harrison
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|-
|-
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler, Pat Coogan
|-
|Tackle
|Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp, Styles Prescod, Guerby Lambert
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|-
|Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Sean Sevillano
|Devan Houstan, Armel Mukam, Brenan Vernon
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Jason Onye
|Howard Cross, Rylie Mills
|Defensive End
|Cole Mullins, Bryce Young, Loghan Thomas
|Boubacar Traore
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Kahanu Kia
|Jordan Botelho, RJ Oben
|Linebacker
|Teddy Rezac, Bodie Kahoun, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Jaylen Sneed
|-
|Jack Kiser
|Safety
|Kennedy Urlacher, Taebron Bennie-Powell, Brauntae Johnson
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Luke Talich
|-
|-
|Xavier Watts, Jordan Clark, Rod Heard
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs, Leonard Moore
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Chance Tucker
|-
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|-
|Mitch Jeter (K)
|Totals
|23/85 (23)
|46/85 (23)
|63/85 (17)
|74/85 (11)
|88/85 (14)
