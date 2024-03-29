FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, The Sweet Sixteen, Part 2

Day 2 of the Sweet Sixteen begins. Let’s see who can round out the Elite Eight in the “Notre Dame Things” bracket.

Eliminated

No. 2 “Rudy”

No. 3 “First-Down Moses”

No. 4 Clashmore Mike

No. 6 The Observer

No. 7 The Gipper

No. 8 The Linebacker Lounge (a.k.a. The ’Backer)

No. 9 Bookstore Basketball

No. 12 NBC Deal

North Quad Region

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 4 No. 1 Football Independence

No. 4 The Leprechaun vote view results 60% No. 1 Football Independence (36 votes)

40% No. 4 The Leprechaun (24 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

The second round was severely lacking in drama in the North Quad region, with all four top seeds advancing to the Sweet Sixteen. That probably balances out for the chaos elsewhere (see the previous two regions and the next region). So now we have the concept (a principle, some might say) of being a football independent facing off against the Notre Dame Leprechaun. Can the Irishman make his buddy Lee Corso proud?

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 3 No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March

No. 3 The Grotto vote view results 54% No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March (33 votes)

45% No. 3 The Grotto (28 votes) 61 votes total Vote Now

I can’t think of a cute way to hype up this matchup, but it feels like a barnburner in the making. Let’s see if the fight song can win over all or ultimately fails to live up to its lyrics.

Mod Quad Region

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 12 No. 1 Gold helmets

No. 12 "Here Come the Irish" into "I’m Shipping Up to Boston" vote view results 91% No. 1 Gold helmets (57 votes)

8% No. 12 "Here Come the Irish" into "I’m Shipping Up to Boston" (5 votes) 62 votes total Vote Now

A 12-seed in the Sweet Sixteen. You love to see it. That is, unless you were one of the poor souls caught in the path of this Cinderella (shout-out Fr. Pete McCormick’s fandom and Clashmore Mike). But is this the end of the run for the pre-game soundtrack, or can it pull off a little more March magic against the array of gold helmets worn by Irish athletes?

Poll No. 6 vs. No. 10 No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band

No. 10 Green Jerseys vote view results 68% No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band (44 votes)

31% No. 10 Green Jerseys (20 votes) 64 votes total Vote Now

A 6-SEED VS. A 10-SEED? IN THE SWEET SIXTEEN? This is why we love bracket season. The arguably under-seeded (says the guy who literally seeded everything) marching band has made believers so far and now takes on the green jerseys that pulled an upset of the movie “Rudy” in the second round. I have no idea how this one will play out.

Voting Ends Sunday, Mar. 31 at 12 PM. The Elite Eight begins tomorrow. My, how time flies in March.