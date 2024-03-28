FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, The Sweet Sixteen, Part 1

And just like that, it’s already time for the second weekend of Tournament action, so the “Notre Dame Things” resumes with the Sweet Sixteen. This edition groups together the God Quad and South Quad regions, so let’s get to it.

Eliminated

No. 2 Fencing

No. 5 “The Holy Handoff”

No. 5 Fr. Ted Hesburgh

No. 6 “Fair Catch Corby”

No. 6 Celtic Chant

No. 8 St. Mary’s Lake

No. 9 South Dining Hall

No. 10 Championship coach statues

God Quad Region

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 13 No. 1 The Golden Dome

No. 13 Fr. Edward Sorin vote view results 93% No. 1 The Golden Dome (113 votes)

6% No. 13 Fr. Edward Sorin (8 votes) 121 votes total Vote Now

Fr. Sorin endeavored for years to construct the Golden Dome, an iconic symbol of his university, despite the main building burning down at one point. I think it’s poetic that he must now destroy what he built if he wants to advance (and forfeiting is not an option). Given the moral dilemma that probably presents, he might actually take solace in the fact that the clock is probably about to strike midnight on his Cinderella hopes.

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 7 No. 3 Pushups in the air after touchdowns

No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart vote view results 24% No. 3 Pushups in the air after touchdowns (30 votes)

75% No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart (91 votes) 121 votes total Vote Now

Pushups in the air after touchdowns staved off a valiant fight from 6th-seeded “Fair Catch Corby” last matchup, but the Basilica of the Sacred Heart absolutely ROUTED No. 2-seed Fencing in the second round. After knocking off No. 10 the USC Rivalry in round one, does the Basilica have the momentum to make a run to the Final Four? That would be why they call it March Madness.

South Quad Region

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 4 No. 1 Touchdown Jesus

No. 4 The Four Horsemen vote view results 85% No. 1 Touchdown Jesus (105 votes)

14% No. 4 The Four Horsemen (18 votes) 123 votes total Vote Now

I kid you not when I say that The Four Horsemen bested 5-seed Fr. Ted Hesburgh by ONE singular vote. Talk about a nailbiter. Will surviving that kind of challenge set the Horsemen up for success in the Sweet Sixteen? Unfortunately, I have a feeling that this contest will be even rougher against a top-2 competitor in this tournament.

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 3 No. 2 Michigan Hate

No. 3 The Alma Mater vote view results 22% No. 2 Michigan Hate (27 votes)

77% No. 3 The Alma Mater (95 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

The 10th-seed Championship Coach Statues really gave Michigan Hate a run for its money in the second round, but the animus for the Wolverines still persists — in the hearts of Irish fans and in this tournament. It must now contend with a song about love: love for the University of Notre Dame. The Alma Mater has had easy wins over 14th-seeded No Greek Life and 6th-seeded Celtic Chant to get to the Sweet Sixteen, but this matchup might be a rude awakening.

We’re on an accelerated schedule now, with voting ending Saturday, March 30 at 12 PM. Tomorrow the North Quad and Mod Quad regions resume action.