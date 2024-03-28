Throwback Thursday: Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Player - Oscar McBride

Last week, I shared the tale of Marv Russell, whose guidance illuminated the path of my literary endeavors. Now, it’s time to shine the spotlight on Oscar, whose unwavering support and encouragement served as the catalyst for turning a mere idea into a tangible reality. When the seed of the “Where Are They Now?” series sprouted in my mind, Oscar was the first person I sought out, and his generosity in sharing his story was matched only by his fervent belief in my ability to transform these narratives into something greater. Without his gentle push and unwavering faith, I may have never embarked on this writing journey. Much like Marv, Oscar’s chapter holds a special place in my inaugural book, “Echoes From the End Zone,” a book that signifies not just a milestone but the very genesis of my authorial voyage. Join me now as we catch a glimpse of Oscar’s chapter—a tribute to his impact and the power of belief in oneself. Welcome to the world of Oscar McBride.

The Mentor, Author, Speaker, and Coach - Oscar McBride

Kristene Burns-Saraiva, a writer and expert on role modeling and mentoring, wrote, “ Mentoring is an understanding between two or more people. It is a way for people to learn from each other. Even though most think mentors are older, I think it’s a bond and no matter age, race, or gender. It’s a way for people to communicate!” It is Oscar McBride who is in constant pursuit of creating this mentoring relationship to help young people find their role in life. Through his non-profit organization Fit4Life Youth Foundation, and coaching high school football, Oscar is the role model every parent desires for their child. Oscar’s message is not just behaviors but also the words in his book, “Relentless Wisdom: A Collection of Thoughts, Ideas and Opinions.” His book examines the world of sports and athletics and encourages the reader to critically think about its evolution. Oscar’s written words encourage coaches, parents and athletes alike to “step up” their level of responsibility with regards to sport and the powerful impact it has on society.

Oscar was born on July 23, 1972, in Gainesville, Florida. Growing up in Florida, he had always had his heart set on going to Florida State University. That is until he made his official visit to Notre Dame. It doesn’t matter how well you thought you knew what Notre Dame was all about or stood for, you never completely understand all that is Our Lady’s University until you make your first visit to the campus and meet the people who collectively are called the Fighting Irish. And each one of us whose path ended up under the Golden Dome has a specific moment that made us realize that ND was our destiny. Oscar’s moment can be described quite simply. “Two words … Irv Smith.”

For all intents and purposes, Oscar was headed to Florida State. His aunt had attended Florida State and it was at the top of his list. “When Bobby Bowden came to the house to visit my family, he helped my mom bring in the groceries and stayed for dinner. We were all sold on the idea of me going to Florida State. My official visit to Florida State was for the 1989 FSU - Miami game, a rivalry game that everyone looks forward to, and Florida State beat Miami that year in convincing fashion, 24-10. But when I made my official visit to Notre Dame, in the ever so appealing South Bend, Indiana (he says sarcastically), I met this dude with this big smile and dimples (Irv Smith) who just lit up the room. I met his best friend Nick Smith, and the rest of the guys on the team. I had an amazing weekend and left Notre Dame immediately feeling like I was already part of the Notre Dame family. Bye-bye Florida State.” It’s that family mentality that gave us that instant connection to Notre Dame and drew us into her clutches.

Oscar still remembers going to the Orange Bowl scrimmage with his mom. “I saw Chris Zorich tackle Ricky Watters, and saw a huge fleck of gold fly off his helmet, and thought … dude … there is no way that I can play here. Rocket Ismail came over to the sidelines and said to me, ‘We can’t wait to have you here! We are going to win a National Championship next year!’ And that’s all it took!”

Being a part of something such as Notre Dame is never easy. You have to do more than just show up to succeed. You have to put in the work day in and day out. There is no phoning it in on days you don’t feel good. You still have to get up, go to class and go to practice every day. No excuses. But all the hard work is not without its rewards. Oscar shares the rewards that he reaped during his senior year at Notre Dame. “During the 1992 season, I played with a broken jaw and a fracture in my foot. There were all of these questions coming into the 1993 season. What kind of team will Notre Dame bring out this year? They don’t have a quarterback. They don’t have a tight end. They don’t have a running back. Ron Powlus was new to the scene. There were just so many unknowns, and nobody expected us to be as good as we were that year. We just completely played for each other. We had an amazing bunch of guys ... Jeff Burris, Lake Dawson, Marc Edwards, Jim Flannigan, Derrick Mayes, Aaron Taylor, Kevin McDougal, Bryant Young, and Ray Zellars among others, and Coach Holtz did his best to downplay all of the questions and we just went about our business.”

“In December of 1991 we were down in New Orleans getting ready to play in the Sugar Bowl. No one expected us to win this bowl. No one even thought we belonged in this bowl. They kept telling us that we belonged in a cereal bowl. Our last team practice before the game was held in the convention center in full pads, on concrete, because it was raining outside. Coach Holtz calls us together after practice and gives us his rallying pep talk. Lou began, ‘We have a big game coming up and I want to tell you about Steve Spurrier and our opponent. Now here is what is going to happen tomorrow. We are going to get the ball on offense, we are going to give the ball to Jerome Bettis, and he is going to score on the first drive. Then we are going to come out on defense, we are going to get the ball back on a turnover, Jerome is going to get the ball back on offense, and he is going to score again. Then I want you to look across the field and you will see Steve Spurrier throw his headset on the ground and start to pout.’”

“January 1, 1992 … we take the field and Jerome gets the ball on offense. Jerome then scores on a 45 yard touchdown play. The Gators get the ball back on offense, and Demetrius DuBose gets the interception giving us the ball back. Then Jerome comes back out and scores again. We look across the field and right before our eyes Spurrier throws down his headset, crosses his arms and starts to pout.”

“We all look at each other and say … ‘What just happened??’”

“After that moment, my level of respect for Coach Holtz went through the roof. I knew that not only had he studied the team and knew their tendencies, studied what they were going to do on offense, defense, and special teams; but he also had studied the manners of Coach Spurrier as well. He really went above and beyond in doing his job.”

