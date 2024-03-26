Junior cornerback Benjamin Morrison underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Monday, March 25, with Dr Brian Ratigan.



Morrison is expected to return for the 2024 football season. — Notre Dame Football PR Team (@NDFootballPR) March 26, 2024

Notre Dame football announced Tuesday morning that All-American cornerback Benjamin Morrison will miss the remainder of spring practice and “is expected to return for the 2024 football season” following shoulder surgery. The announcement comes after last week’s revelation that Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard will miss multiple weeks due to an ankle procedure.

Shoulder surgeries plagued Morrison’s running mate, three-year starter Cam Hart. Those operations undoubtedly tanked Hart’s NFL Draft stock despite stellar play the last two years, and he likely would have left for the NFL following the 2022 if not for concerns over his shoulder’s durability. The surgeries never seemed to have an effect on Hart’s play on the field, but it’s still a worrisome circumstance at the cornerback position, and with Morrison in particular.

Morrison, a rising junior, is arguably Notre Dame’s most talented player on the 2024 roster. The son of an NFL pro — former Washington Redskins safety Darryl Morrison — Ben arrived as a relatively unheralded three-star recruit and immediately impressed with a six-interception freshman season that earned him freshman All-American honors. He finished his sophomore campaign with another three picks, including one of 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams in Notre Dame’s 48-20 win over USC.

The most reassuring aspect of the situation is that the cornerback position is probably Notre Dame’s deepest on the defensive side of the ball thanks to coach Mike Mickens’ impressive recruiting and development.

Morrison’s classmate Jaden Mickey has had his ups and downs but has plentiful experience and recorded a pick-6 last season, as did rising-fifth-year Clarence Lewis (who started a College Football Playoff game as a true freshman for Notre Dame against Alabama). That doesn’t even mention rising sophomore Christian Gray, who many project to supplant Hart opposite Morrison in 2024, or Arizona State graduate transfer Jordan Clark, who’s played in 40 career games and recorded three interceptions.

In short, the situation may resolve itself with no issues for Morrison, but Notre Dame appears to have some answers in the worst case scenario.