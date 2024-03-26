Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: March Madness Week 1 in Review

Your Notre Dame Fighting Irish are cruising into the Sweet Sixteen after a pair of relatively easy wins in the first two rounds of the women’s NCAA Tournament. With the Irish now headed to Albany to take on the no. 3-seed Oregon State Beavers, let’s get into what drove this pair of easy victories at Purcell Pavilion.

Notre Dame 81, Kent State Golden Flashes 67

The Irish were paced by a dominant scoring performance from Sonia Citron, who racked up 29 points on 13 of 20 shooting and made Kent State pay for selling out to stop Hannah Hidalgo (Hidalgo still notched 14 points and 11 assists in spite of the extra attention from the Flashes, along with an incredible six steals). Credit the Flashes with keeping things somewhat interesting as the Irish led by 19 at half and actually opened the game with a 22-5 run, but foul trouble among key players forced them to switch to zone defense and open up some holes that Kent State exploited.

But while the Flashes never gave up, they also never got closer than 12 points as between Citron’s shooting and Hidalgo’s dynamic defense, they were never able to make a significant run. The Irish built the lead back out to 20 with 3:41 left and cruised from there to the second round.

Notre Dame 71, Ole Miss Rebels 56

It was a second senior day in South Bend as Maddy Westbeld took center stage for the Irish, leading them with 20 points and adding five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Hidalgo and Citron were as consistent as ever and rounded out a three-headed Irish scoring monster with 19 and 17 points, respectively. Similar to their first-round tilt with Kent State, this was a game that the Irish pretty much controlled from start to finish, leading by 12 at the end of the first quarter and by over 20 for most of the middle of the game before letting off the gas juuust a bit and letting the Rebels get the margin down to 15.

The biggest key to the Irish victory was energy on both sides of the ball, as an uptempo offense mostly played on the run paired with an aggressive and physical defense that racked up nine steals and forced 22 turnovers.

The energy Notre Dame has played with is all the more impressive considering they have only six scholarship players after the loss of Kylee Watson. With dates with high-seeded to come in Albany, here’s hoping they can keep it up.