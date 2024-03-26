FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, Mod Quad Region Round of 32

After a long opening “weekend,” the “Notre Dame Things” bracket finally begins the final slate of second-round matchups, this time in the Mod Quad region. On with the tournament!

Elminated

No. 5 Fr. Pete McCormick’s fandom

No. 7 Matt Cashore photos

No. 9 Finnies Next Door (a.k.a. Newf’s)

No. 11 Parietals

No. 13 The Chicago suburbs pipeline

No. 14 The “ring before spring”

No. 15 South Bend’s freezing cold

No. 16 Jason Garrett on Notre Dame broadcasts

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 8 No. 1 Gold helmets

No. 8 The Linebacker Lounge (a.k.a. The ’Backer) vote view results 94% No. 1 Gold helmets (96 votes)

5% No. 8 The Linebacker Lounge (a.k.a. The ’Backer) (6 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

All is right and just with the world because, if nothing else, 16th-seeded Jason Garrett was eliminated swiftly. (To the two people who voted for him to advance, I pray you get the help you need). So now the gold helmets of every Irish sports team that wears a helmet faces the Linebacker Lounge, which posted a strong win over Finnies Next Door (a.k.a. Newf’s). Can the party at The ‘Backer keep going or is it time for last call?

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 10 No. 2 "Rudy"

No. 10 Green jerseys vote view results 48% No. 2 "Rudy" (49 votes)

51% No. 10 Green jerseys (53 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

I thought for sure that Matt Cashore Photos would triumph in the first round, just because green jerseys have been so inconsistent throughout the decades. But the uniforms managed to pull their act together and borderline dominate in the opening round. But now they have to take on “Rudy” — a film that made me, my father, and every other person with a heart cry. Can the green jerseys overcome?

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 3 "First-Down Moses"

No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band vote view results 20% No. 3 "First-Down Moses" (21 votes)

79% No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band (83 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

There’s a lot of statues on the Notre Dame campus — and several with football-themed nicknames — but there’s only one Notre Dame Marching Band. Fresh legs shouldn't be an issue after an easy first-round victory for both seeds, but has all that marching been training for a run during the postseason? (I don’t know how many puns I just included and gave up on in that sentence).

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 12 No. 4 Clashmore Mike

No. 12 "Here Come the Irish" into "I’m Shipping Up to Boston" vote view results 29% No. 4 Clashmore Mike (30 votes)

70% No. 12 "Here Come the Irish" into "I’m Shipping Up to Boston" (73 votes) 103 votes total Vote Now

I have to hand it to the Chicago Suburbs pipeline. It put up a valiant fight and nearly took down Clashmore Mike in the opening round. After such a scare from the 13-seed, I would think Mike is on red alert to the 12-seed that blasphemously demolished Fr. Pete McCormick’s fandom in round one. Will Mike survive, or is it time to face the music?

Second-round voting for the final region ends on Friday, Mar. 29 at 9 AM. Next up is the Sweet Sixteen as bracket season rages on.