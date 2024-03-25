FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, North Quad Region Round of 32

We’re halfway through second round games in the “Notre Dame Things” bracket. The matchups are getting juicy, so let’s see who advances.

Eliminated

No. 5 Big Ten Hate

No. 8 Bengal/Baraka Bouts

No. 10 Mendoza College of Business

No. 11 Zahm House

No. 13 Purcell Pavilion

No. 14 The Shirt

No. 15 The Reflecting Pool

No. 16 Notre Dame Bookstore

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 9 No. 1 Football Independence

No. 9 Bookstore Basketball vote view results 62% No. 1 Football Independence (25 votes)

37% No. 9 Bookstore Basketball (15 votes) 40 votes total Vote Now

Notre Dame’s independence in football has lasted more than one hundred years. But how much longer can it last in this bracket? My money would be on it to advance past Bookstore Basketball, but the 5-on-5 tournament dealt with Bengal/Baraka Bouts fairly easily in the opening round, so perhaps the challenge is greater than it seems.

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 7 No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March

No. 7 The Gipper vote view results 95% No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March (40 votes)

4% No. 7 The Gipper (2 votes) 42 votes total Vote Now

George Gipp put the Mendoza College of Business’s upset bid to rest, but now he tries to pull his own long-shot upset of the Victory March. “What though the odds be great or small,” as the song goes...

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 3 The Grotto

No. 6 The Observer vote view results 90% No. 3 The Grotto (37 votes)

9% No. 6 The Observer (4 votes) 41 votes total Vote Now

Speaking from personal experience, these two things can be polar opposites on either side of the spectrum. The Grotto is often a bastion of peace and tranquility while The Observer staff often has to scramble to publish breaking news. However, the Grotto can also be very busy when tourists descend upon it while The Observer office can be a nice, quiet place to get work done (after six hours of late-night work to produce the paper). I’d love for that versatility to make this a competitive matchup, but I have an inkling that the Grotto will run away with this one.

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 12 No. 4 The Leprechaun

No. 12 NBC Deal vote view results 65% No. 4 The Leprechaun (28 votes)

34% No. 12 NBC Deal (15 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

Two things that often go hand-in-hand. After all, mascots are perfect B-roll material for a TV broadcast. But now the stereotypical, mythical encapsulation of the Irish must compete with Notre Dame’s 30+ year relationship with a single network. This feels like a win for the higher seed, but after a strong showing in the opening round the NBC Deal may be a true Cinderella.

Voting in the North Quad region closes Thursday, Mar. 28 at 9 AM. The final slate of second-round games begins tomorrow in the Mod Quad region.