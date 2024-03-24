FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, South Quad Region Round of 32

Second round play has commenced in the “Notre Dame Things” bracket. Joining the fray are the teams in the South Quad region. Let’s see who dances on.

Eliminated

No. 7 “4th-and-Inches Mary”

No. 9 St. Joseph’s Lake

No. 11 The Fisher Regatta

No. 12 Subway Alumni

No. 13 Ending UCLA’s 88-game win streak

No. 14 No Greek Life

No. 15 Cemeteries everywhere

No. 16 The Shamrock Series

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 8 No. 1 Touchdown Jesus

No. 8 St. Mary’s Lake vote view results 91% No. 1 Touchdown Jesus (34 votes)

8% No. 8 St. Mary’s Lake (3 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Can Jesus’s mother put her son in His place? She already beat her husband (St. Joseph’s Lake) in the first round, so we know who wears the pants in their house.

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 10 No. 2 Michigan Hate

No. 10 Championship coach statues vote view results 56% No. 2 Michigan Hate (21 votes)

43% No. 10 Championship coach statues (16 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

How long can the animus persist? At a certain point the vitriol becomes unhealthy, but the tradition of reserving statues for championship coaches (and the collection of honorees) may not be enough to overcome it.

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 3 The Alma Mater

No. 6 Celtic Chant vote view results 83% No. 3 The Alma Mater (31 votes)

16% No. 6 Celtic Chant (6 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Song vs. song. Will the winner be the melodic Alma Mater or the aggressive Celtic Chant? I know what the Zahmbies will be voting for.

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 5 No. 4 The Four Horsemen

No. 5 Fr. Ted Hesburgh vote view results 32% No. 4 The Four Horsemen (12 votes)

67% No. 5 Fr. Ted Hesburgh (25 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

From a certain perspective, a four-on-one matchup is unfair. But after soundly quelling an upset bid from the Subway Alumni in the first round, Ted may have the juice to topple a higher seed in the second round.

Voting in the South Quad region closes Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 9 AM. North Quad play resumes tomorrow.