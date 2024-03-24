FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, South Quad Region Round of 32

Second round play has commenced in the “Notre Dame Things” bracket. Joining the fray are the teams in the South Quad region. Let’s see who dances on.
Eliminated
- No. 7 “4th-and-Inches Mary”
- No. 9 St. Joseph’s Lake
- No. 11 The Fisher Regatta
- No. 12 Subway Alumni
- No. 13 Ending UCLA’s 88-game win streak
- No. 14 No Greek Life
- No. 15 Cemeteries everywhere
- No. 16 The Shamrock Series
Poll
No. 1 vs. No. 8
-
91%
No. 1 Touchdown Jesus
-
8%
No. 8 St. Mary’s Lake
Can Jesus’s mother put her son in His place? She already beat her husband (St. Joseph’s Lake) in the first round, so we know who wears the pants in their house.
Poll
No. 2 vs. No. 10
-
56%
No. 2 Michigan Hate
-
43%
No. 10 Championship coach statues
How long can the animus persist? At a certain point the vitriol becomes unhealthy, but the tradition of reserving statues for championship coaches (and the collection of honorees) may not be enough to overcome it.
Poll
No. 3 vs. No. 6
-
83%
No. 3 The Alma Mater
-
16%
No. 6 Celtic Chant
Song vs. song. Will the winner be the melodic Alma Mater or the aggressive Celtic Chant? I know what the Zahmbies will be voting for.
Poll
No. 4 vs. No. 5
-
32%
No. 4 The Four Horsemen
-
67%
No. 5 Fr. Ted Hesburgh
From a certain perspective, a four-on-one matchup is unfair. But after soundly quelling an upset bid from the Subway Alumni in the first round, Ted may have the juice to topple a higher seed in the second round.
Voting in the South Quad region closes Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 9 AM. North Quad play resumes tomorrow.
