NCAA TOURNAMENT: Notre Dame Women Handle Kent State in Opening Round, 81-67

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team defeated Kent State in their first game of this year’s NCAA Tournament. The 2nd-seeded Irish (27-6, 13-5 ACC) topped the 15th-seeded Golden Flashes (21-11, 13-5 MAC) 81-67.

Kent State scored the first basket of the game, but a three-pointer by graduate transfer Anna DeWolfe gave Notre Dame its first lead of the game at 7-5 and began an 18-0 run by the Irish. Junior guard Sonia Citron paced Notre Dame with nine points as it closed the quarter with a 22-10 lead.

The only issue for Notre Dame in the second quarter was foul trouble. The Irish have been ravaged by injuries this season, with senior forward Kylee Watson’s torn ACL in the ACC Tournament Semifinals limiting head coach Niele Ivey to eight healthy players. But Ivey’s squad still managed to grow the lead despite DeWolfe and senior forward Nat Marshall accruing two fouls and senior forward Maddy Westbeld picking up her third personal before the intermission. Notre Dame led 49-30 at the half.

The Golden Flashes scored the first two baskets of the second half, but the Irish responded by turning defense into offense. They converted three consecutive field goals off of steals, capped by a thread-the-needle assist from Hidalgo, to quell the run momentarily.

But Kent State wouldn’t lay down and die. After a Westbeld bucket made the score 58-38, the Golden Flashes cut the deficit to 13 by the end of the third quarter. But try as they might, Notre Dame’s lead once again reached 20 and never fell lower than 12 for the remainder of the contest.

The Irish left with a win and, importantly, no further injuries. Citron — who played all 40 minutes — led all scorers with 29 points while All-American point guard Hannah Hidalgo recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 assists, as well as six steals, in 39 minutes of action. Westbeld had a rough night shooting but finished with nine points and 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.

Notre Dame faces the winner of No. 7-seed Ole Miss and No. 10-seed Marquette on Monday, Mar. 25. A tip-off time has not yet been scheduled.