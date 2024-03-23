FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, God Quad Region Round of 32

The first round of play has officially concluded in the “Notre Dame Things” bracket, God Quad region. Now we’re on to the second round in the shadow of the No. 1-seed Golden Dome.

Eliminated

No. 4 Tight Ends

No. 8 North Dining Hall

No. 10 The USC rivalry

No. 11 Keenan Revue

No. 12 Eddy Street

No. 14 Deal with the ACC

No. 15 Wookie life debt to Navy

No. 16 Waving phone flashlights before the fourth quarter

No. 1 vs. No. 9 No. 1 The Golden Dome

No. 9 South Dining Hall





This was a mostly chalk bracket with one of the lone “upsets” coming in the 8-9 game between North and South Dining Halls. The No. 9 seed prevailed and now shoulders the Herculean task of toppling the No. 1 overall seed that easily routed the very stupid tradition of waving phone lights before football’s fourth quarter. (It’s very stupid because it’s a blatant rip-off of Georgia; I will die on the hill that Notre Dame comes off as pathetic for stealing it).

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 7 No. 2 Fencing





The most prestigious Irish athletics program of recent history surmounted a noble challenge from the Wooklie life debt to Navy. It now faces a challenge from one of two basilicas in the state of Indiana (the other is St. Francis Xavier Cathedral and Library, located in Vincennes and founded by Jesuits; now there’s a basilica-on-basilica matchup I’d like to see).

No. 3 vs. No. 6 No. 3 Pushups in the air after touchdowns

No. 6 "Fair Catch Corby"





I might’ve thought that the 14-seed deal with the ACC would put up more of a fight thanks to their gracious welcoming of Notre Dame during the 2020 season. Alas, the internal strife of the conference prevented a Jack Gohlke-esque performance to topple the 3-seed. And it warmed my Zahmbie heart to see the Keenan Revue fall to “Fair Catch Corby” in the opening round. Can Corby’s statue survive long enough to set up a showdown with the other statue in this region?

No. 5 vs. No. 13 No. 5 "The Holy Handoff"

No. 13 Fr. Edward Sorin





The second of just two upsets in this region, Notre Dame founder Fr. Edward Sorin triumphed over the No. 4-seed Tight Ends in the first round. In a religion-on-religion matchup, it now faces the statue of the holy family with Baby Jesus being passed between Mary and Joseph. Let’s see if Sorin can break up the handoff at the mesh point.

Voting in the God Quad region closes Tuesday, Mar. 26 at 9 AM. Then it’s on to the Sweet Sixteen.