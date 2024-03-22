FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, Mod Quad Region Round of 64

One region remains in the “Notre Dame Things” bracket, so now we commence play in the Mod Quad region. My apologies to Bond Quad — named for Bond Hall — for not being granted a region, but the other options on the Notre Dame campus host dormitories so Bond Quad felt like too much of an outlier.

(For those curious, “Mod Quad” is short for “Modern Quad,” otherwise known as “East Quad.” Although freshman dorm assignments are supposedly random, the running joke on campus is that the kids of wealthy donors to the University get to live on Mod Quad because it is home to newer residence halls that, unlike more historic dorms, have the benefit of air-conditioning. Hence the “modern” moniker.)

Let’s get to it.

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 16 No. 1 Gold Helmets

You all know who to vote for. The only reason Garrett made the cut was an automatic berth from the fact that NBC retained him while letting go of Jac Collinsworth. I mean, who does Garrett have dirt on at the network? Going on three seasons of this is just ridiculous.

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 15 No. 2 "Rudy"

A beloved movie — even outside of the Notre Dame fandom — regardless of how much the story was tweaked for cinematic purposes. Opposing it is the frigid temperatures resulting from lake-effect winters. Speaking personally, attending Notre Dame during a polar vortex was a novel experience, but the permacloud and seemingly endless snow get old fast. Still, that weather has persisted since at least 1842, so it automatically qualifies for the bracket.

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 14 No. 3 "First-Down Moses"

The last of the football-themed statues on campus, First-Down Moses is depicted pointing his index finger into the sky as if signaling a first-down conversion (also, that finger inevitably ends up topped with a pumpkin around Halloween; don’t ask me why). On the other side is the ring by spring, embodying the tradition of Notre Dame seniors getting engaged to their sweethearts just before graduation. (At least in my sphere, the ring by spring was not as prevalent a trend as some made it seem it would be. But I include it to also represent other romantic traditions that I never got to partake in as a Notre Dame student, like holding a significant other’s hand on a walk around the lakes or sharing a kiss under the Lyons Hall arch).

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 13 No. 4 Clashmore Mike

A mascot that deserves a reincarnation vs. a feeder area for Notre Dame students. To be entirely fair, it’s the Chicago suburbs (and it’s important to specify the suburbs) + Orange County, Calif. + the state of New Jersey that contribute to a large segment of the university’s student population. Unfortunately for the Chicago kids, they don’t have a Homefield T-shirt like Clashmore Mike. But maybe they’ll get one if they pull off this upset.

Poll No. 5 vs. No. 12 No. 5 Fr. Pete McCormick’s fandom

Only at Notre Dame is a priest a celebrity. (Well, maybe in cults as well. Wait a minute...). Anywho, the Fr. Pete (a.k.a. DJ McSwish) fans — who cheer loudly during football games when the Jumbotron plays his invitation to Sunday morning mass at the Basilica — are up against the tradition of Cathy Richardson belting out “HERE COME THE IRISH OF NOTRE DAME” followed by Dropkick Murphys’ “I’m Shipping Up to Boston.” And that gets played before every. Single. Sporting event.

As a freshman at Notre Dame, Cathy’s song always gave me chills. Eventually I heard it so much that it lost some of its effect, but whenever I return to campus for a game you can be sure I will be belting out her lines with her. I also had the distinct privilege of interviewing Fr. Pete for The Observer’s podcast, the Basement Breakdown (you can listen to that episode HERE). Needless to say I’m very conflicted on this one.

No. 6 vs. No. 11 No. 6 The Notre Dame Marching Band

No. 11 Parietals

I bet some people will be disappointed in the Band’s low seeding here. After all, it is the oldest collegiate marching band in the U.S. But this was a crowded field and this is arguably the most competitive region top-to-bottom. So they face off against Notre Dame’s trademarked parietals — i.e., the university’s rules for boy-girl sleepovers. (Basically, a person of one sex is not allowed in a dorm with opposite-sex residents between the hours of midnight and 9:00 AM on weeknights, or between 2 AM and 9 AM on weekends). It is a decidedly Catholic arrangement and thus automatically qualified.

No. 7 vs. No. 10 No. 7 Matt Cashore Photos

No. 10 Green Jerseys

A February Fave: A downpour soaked campus and then cleared completely within minutes, 2/9/23. pic.twitter.com/b1GpqUg3WX — Matt Cashore (@mattcashore) December 21, 2023

Matt Cashore Photos never fail to resonate, so maybe he’s also under seeded here. Meanwhile, the Irish’s green jerseys are a beautiful sight... most of the time. The main issue is that the football program’s “experimentation” with different shades and color schemes is very hit-or-miss (Florida State 2018 comes to mind, as does 2022 Cal-Berkeley). Still, the demand for more green never ceases. This is a potential upset to keep an eye on.

Poll No. 8 vs. No. 9 No. 8 The Linebacker Lounge (a.k.a. The ’Backer)

I have very little to say on this. My only experience with either bar is that I had a drink at Newf’s on my 21st birthday, but I’m sure some have much stronger feelings than me.

Voting for the Mod Quad region’s first round ends Monday, Mar. 25 at 9:00 AM. The second-round begins tomorrow, so get pumped.