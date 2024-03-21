MARCH MADNESS: Open thread for Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games

Given the less than tourney worthy season that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had this year, there’s been very little talk about the NCAA Tournament. That’s mostly my fault — but there’s no time like the present.

This is the greatest American sporting event around, and I’m ready for another year of incredible games and incredible stories — unlike the SEC dictator, Greg Sankey, and Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans.

Heathens.

This open thread is ready for all of the nonsense.

LETS GOOOOO!