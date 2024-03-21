MARCH MADNESS: Will Notre Dame make it to the Final Four?

March Madness is about to reach its peak as we are all ready for the first rounds of both the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish women earned the #2 seed and will face #15 Kent State.

According to college basketball fans that were polled, 69% are confident that the Irish will make it to the Sweet Sixteen over Kent State, Marquette, and the Ole Miss Rebels.

That’s a strong number considering the fact that most fans believe a 13 seed or worse will win a first round game.

Notre Dame, however, is not a team fans consider to be a big threat to win the national championship.

The biggest obstacle for Notre Dame is the biggest obstacle in the tournament... the South Carolina Gamecocks. East Coast USC is ther top seed overall in the tournament and their 100-71 win over the Irish this season looms large over Notre Dame’s hopes of making the Final Four.

For the Irish, it starts on Saturday at 2:15, and we will start to see if they have what it takes to make a big run in this tourney.

