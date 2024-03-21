FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, North Quad Region Round of 64

The first round is under way in the God Quad and South Quad regions of the tournament to decide what is quintessentially “Notre Dame.” Now begins the North Quad region’s first-round.

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 16 No. 1 Football Independence

The envy of every other team, Notre Dame is the lone FBS program to have never joined a conference (pandemic seasons notwithstanding, because UConn was part of the AAC before seeing the light and returning to independent status). That independent status contends with the place that took way too much of my money during college. Trips to the Bookstore are obligatory during a campus visit, just be careful not to sell your soul while you’re there.

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 15 No. 2 The Notre Dame Victory March

An iconic college fight song vs. Touchdown Jesus’s (quite literally) overshadowed wingman. As a little “Inside Baseball,” I seeded the Reflecting Pool so low because the University drains it every winter rather than heeding the voice of the people and letting it freeze over to make it an ice-skating rink. So that’s up against a legendary song that, let’s be honest, most people only know the chorus of (there’s two whole stanzas before that, guys).

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 14 No. 3 The Grotto

A place on campus for peaceful meditation and quiet reflection (when scores of campus visitors aren’t crowding it) vs. an over-designed and over-scrutinized piece of apparel. To be fair to The Shirt, I feel like the designs have been noticeably less busy the last couple of years, and the fact that its origins are in the “Catholics vs. Convicts” saga is amusing. But it’s a tall order to face as revered a campus destination as The Grotto.

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 13 No. 4 The Leprechaun

Is the Notre Dame Leprechaun the only college mascot who doesn’t have to cover his/her head with headgear? In any case, they’re facing Purcell Pavilion, home to the Notre Dame basketball programs and (quite literally) overshadowed wingman of Notre Dame Stadium. There isn’t a bad seat in Purcell in terms of the views available, but the atmosphere can be very hit-or-miss.

Poll No. 5 vs. No. 12 No. 5 Big Ten Hate

Not quite as potent as Notre Dame fans’ hate toward Michigan but stronger than their feelings about the ACC, the distaste for the B1G is a product of Fielding Yost’s spite (and conference realignment). It’s up against Notre Dame’s unique deal with a TV network. Throughout the years the NBC deal has yielded several announcers of varying quality (all praise Mike Tirico) and bred much animus among jealous outside fanbases. Recently coming in with a huge payday that may preserve Irish Independence earned the NBC deal an automatic berth as a 12-seed. Can it surmount the long-lasting ill-will toward a growing super-conference?

Poll No. 6 vs. No. 11 No. 6 The Observer

This is my indulgence, because I’m writing these posts so I get to include who I want. I lived in Zahm for four years and was deeply saddened by the University dissolving it. I also wrote for The Observer — Notre Dame’s independent, student-run newspaper — for three years and became sports editor. So I pitted these two against each other in the first round to (A) ensure one of my beloved institutions advances and (B) counteract the blatant nepotism of me including Zahm in this bracket at all.

(SIDE NOTE: I just discovered that the Notre Dame student senate voted to remove Zahm’s name from the list of dorms on a wall inside North Dining Hall. I am prepared to riot.)

Poll No. 7 vs. No. 10 No. 7 The Gipper

George Gipp (a.k.a. “The Gipper”), portrayed in film by then-actor Ronald Reagan, takes on Notre Dame’s renowned Mendoza College of Business (lovingly referred to as “Menbroza”). There’s only one George Gipp while business majors are a dime a dozen (no offense to any of you reading this), but who will pull this one out?

Poll No. 8 vs. No. 9 No. 8 Bengal/Baraka Bouts

Two fantastic fundraising events of the University. Bengal and Baraka Bouts are the men’s and women’s boxing clubs, respectively, who raise money every year to serve Holy Cross missions in Bangladesh and East Africa, also respectively. Opposite them is Bookstore Basketball, the world’s largest outdoor 5-on-5 basketball tournament played on six outdoor courts right by the on-campus bookstore. All proceeds go to benefiting the Jumpball Basketball Programme which funds youth basketball in Jamaica and Haiti. Sadly, only one charitable event can advance.

(SIDE NOTE: My biggest regret from my time in college is not committing to Bengal Bouts, but I covered it for The Observer. I was also a commissioner for Bookstore Basketball. So let me be clear that I can’t say enough good things about both events.)

Voting for the North Quad Region ends Sunday, Mar. 24 at 9:00 AM. Tomorrow begins the final slate of first-round matchups, this time in the Mod Quad Region.