Throwback Thursday: Former Notre Dame Football Player, Marv Russell

In the tapestry of our lives, there are pivotal moments that alter our trajectories in unexpected ways. For me, one such moment occurred twelve years ago in the bustling heart of New York City during the Big East Tournament. Little did I know that this event, sponsored by Volvo Cars USA, would not only crown me as the “Biggest Fan of the Big East Conference” but also serve as the catalyst for an incredible journey into the realm of writing. From that moment on center court, where I was handed the keys to a brand new Volvo, to the countless words penned in the pages of five books on Notre Dame, this path has been nothing short of remarkable. However, behind every triumph lies the guiding hands of mentors who illuminate the way forward.

Two individuals stand out among them: Oscar McBride and Marv Russell. While Oscar’s pivotal role in my journey cannot be overstated, it is Marv Russell who took on the mantle of mentorship, shaping my raw passion into polished prose. Today, I invite you to delve into the story of Marv Russell, whose influence not only marked the genesis of my first book but also left an indelible imprint on my writing journey. Join me as we unravel the narrative threads woven by this former Notre Dame football player, whose wisdom and guidance transformed mere interviews into captivating tales that now grace the pages of my books.

The Linebacker in the Boardroom - Marv Russell

“It had all the fiery passion from a Martin Luther King Jr. speech,” wrote local reporter Dave Croyle about a July 4th anniversary celebration. “Only this man could cross the boundaries of races and nationalities, uniting each person into the common bond of community. His fervor conjured up the spirit of Ford City’s past. His voice ignited patriotism of not only those who fought in our national wars, but also fought the wars of everyday life…” The voice this small town heard was that of Marv Russell, author, keynote speaker, global leadership expert and ordained Methodist minister.

Growing up in a Methodist family and wanting to become a minister, Marv’s early path did not seem to include a later stop as a football player at Notre Dame. A young man who dealt with adversity many times and at one point was diagnosed with dyslexia, Marv put his strong work ethic and determination to good use on the way to a successful collegiate football career and becoming a book author, consultant and nationally known leadership expert in the business world. His journey to Our Lady’s University may not have been a direct one, but he knew what he wanted and was not afraid to go out and get it. How does a Methodist young man study theology at a Catholic University, one of the toughest and most analytical degrees at Notre Dame, and also become a starting middle linebacker and go on to enjoy a successful business career? It’s not easy, so what was his journey?

Notre Dame has never been a place where athletes lazily walk through courses designed as easy A’s for jocks. Marv proved this point. When he got to Notre Dame and told them he wanted to study theology, they told him he was crazy, “Not only did I have a learning disability, but theology was a difficult degree to be undertaking while also playing football.” Notre Dame did their best to try to talk him out of this major but he stuck to his guns. “It took a great deal of effort for me to succeed both academically and on the football field, but I feel that I gained so much from that experience. I met a Notre Dame professor and his wife at one of my speaking engagements recently. When they realized I majored in theology as a a student-athlete, they were shocked. That still makes me feel good.”

“My leadership framework and philosophy, and the behaviors of leadership that I practice, all come from and were exemplified by Ara Parseghian. He was not a philosophical leader, but his style of motivation, engagement and inspiration took our performance to the next level. That was a unique skill that Coach possessed. He has told me that he thinks I give him more credit than he deserves, but I disagree. He was not a coach who demanded that you follow him, but rather you wanted to follow him because he inspired you, and gave you more strength and confidence than you ever thought you had.”

But the day Marv opened a letter from the Notre Dame football office he was devastated, “I went into shock, my mother cried and my dad dropped his head. This was a letter from Ara and it said simply, ‘We regret to inform you that our offer for you to play for the Fighting Irish must be rescinded.’” Ara’s message was clear: this was a great player, a solid person who had great values, but Marv’s academic scores did not meet Notre Dame’s standards, and that academics were an integral part of the University. “I was humiliated and hurt, everything that I dreamed of was gone.” Yes, his life had changed, but quickly he would discover a new chapter had just begun.

With his parents each working two jobs, the most important decisions of his life were being made. These decisions were about committing to what was important to your life. It was about growing and beginning to mature as a young man. “I went to college prep school for a year after high school, took the college boards again, and got in to Notre Dame. While I was at Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School, they diagnosed me with a slight case of dyslexia. They also taught me how to study, which made a big difference in my studying habits and in my academic success.” Just a few adjustments made such a huge difference for Marv. After you’ve been told you’re not ready, you’re not good enough, most 17 year olds would give up. Not this family, not Marv, you make it anyway, “Notre Dame became even more special to me. I wanted it. I wanted to prove myself.”

Like any western Pennsylvania kid, Marv grew up following such schools as Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, but then he got hooked on Notre Dame by listening to their Sunday morning broadcasts with Lindsey Nelson. (In the pre-cable TV era, edited replays of Notre Dame football games were aired on Sunday mornings.) He thought the school was interesting and very intriguing, and the Notre Dame mystique really drew him. Marv grew up in a very staunch Catholic community. These were blue-collar workers who worked in the plate glass plant and steel mills. “Once I started to experience some success playing football, everyone wanted to know if I wanted to go to Notre Dame. I really wanted to be a Methodist minister, but the idea of studying theology at Notre Dame was very inspiring to me, even though I am not Catholic.”

Even with his academic challenges Pitt, Michigan State, West Virginia and Ohio State chomped at the bit to get their hands on this recruit. That letter from Ara was a new beginning, “I wasn’t even a student, yet the Notre Dame Value Stream was changing my life. I had taken a different path. Going to college preparatory school was great for me but it was still a gamble as to whether or not I would actually get into Notre Dame, but it worked. It helped me mature and begin to realize my potential. When I got the final acceptance into Notre Dame, other academic institutions such as Bucknell and Colgate also offered me scholarship opportunities. Things really changed for me in that year. I went from being a great athlete to being a great student-athlete and Notre Dame was definitely where I wanted to be.”

For every man who has donned the blue and gold, there is at least one moment that truly summarizes what it means to be a part of Notre Dame and to play football for Our Lady. “You never forget those moments when all things in life are perfect. We were sitting on the bus, late on December 31, 1973 (or early on January 1), on the way back to the hotel. We were celebrating that we had just won the National Championship an hour before. Unbelievable. Everyone else in the world was celebrating New Year’s Eve, but we had something extra special to celebrate.”

Marv describes another one of those great moments in life that he will never forget, “You never forget the first moment when you run out of the tunnel as a Notre Dame football player, it is quite remarkable. The first home game my freshman year, running out of the tunnel on that beautiful fall day was incredible. I can remember being so choked up, tears in my eyes. It was pure. When you go from the concrete and your spikes hit that grass cushion: that is why you go to Notre Dame – a Saturday afternoon doing battle on that field is one of the most perfect places in the world. You think about all the students who have gone to ND or will go in the future – when you think about all of the people in this country who love college and professional football, you suddenly realize how blessed you are and that very few will have that experience.”

Being a football player at Notre Dame has a certain amount of camaraderie, tradition and lore that comes along with it. But being a part of a national championship team has a spirit all its own. “As a freshman, and being one of the few freshmen who was able to play that year, it was a pretty special experience for me. I had never been on a winning team the whole time I played football. As we kept winning games I was thinking, ‘Wow … is this what it’s really like?’” Marv was a freshman when Notre Dame played Southern Cal at home in 1973. “Winning that game was when we started to believe. We looked at the rest of the schedule, and how up to that point we were just dominating teams, and we just knew we could continue to roll. Our last game of the regular season was against Miami; we played them in the old Orange Bowl. Coach (Ara) Parseghian reminded us that we still had one more game to go, and that we had better not forget this team because we were in their house and were ripe for the picking. We had no problem beating Miami, but those are the games that tend to upset apple carts.”

At the end of the 1973 season Notre Dame was ranked third, and headed to the Sugar Bowl to play No. 1 ranked Alabama. Oklahoma was No. 2, but was ineligible to play in a bowl game. “There were three undefeated teams that year, and yet the championship game ended up being No. 1 playing No. 3. How fortunate were we? And we proved to the nation that we deserved to be there, narrowly defeating them in a tremendous game, 24-23.”

+++

To delve deeper into Marv’s chapter and explore the rich tapestry of stories within my first book, “Echoes From the End Zone: The Men We Became,” I invite you to secure your copy, available on my website or through major retailers like Amazon. Join me next week as we embark on another compelling journey, this time delving into the remarkable narrative of Oscar McBride.

Cheers & GO IRISH!