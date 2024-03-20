FAN POLL: The “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, South Quad Region Round of 64

Following the commencement of the God Quad Region Round of 64, we’re moving on to the South Quad Region of the “Notre Dame Things” Bracket. You vote on the matchups. Let’s hope they’re more exciting than any game involving Virginia men’s basketball.

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 16 No. 1 Touchdown Jesus

No. 16 The Shamrock Series vote view results 94% No. 1 Touchdown Jesus (124 votes)

5% No. 16 The Shamrock Series (7 votes) 131 votes total Vote Now

Kudos to you if you knew that the portrait’s official name is the “Word of Life Mural” rather than “Touchdown Jesus,” but the nickname is undeniably catchier. It was an easy No. 1 seed that now takes on an excuse for the football program to visit a professional sports stadium once every other year, change up the uniforms and sell more merchandise at the Bookstore. To be fair, some of the designs are cool, and it gives fans around the country a chance to see a game that’s closer to home, but college football was meant to be played on campuses (at least in the regular season). Now I descend from my soapbox...

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 15 No. 2 Michigan Hate

No. 15 Cemeteries everywhere vote view results 86% No. 2 Michigan Hate (110 votes)

13% No. 15 Cemeteries everywhere (17 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

As the old saying goes among Notre Dame fans, “USC is our rival; Michigan is our enemy.” Hence the lack of the word “rivalry.” Opposite the longstanding bad blood with the Wolverines is an admittedly niche thing: if you haven’t had the opportunity to walk all over Notre Dame’s campus (like I did for four years), you would be shocked at the sheer number of cemeteries (most occupied by the spirits of the members of the Congregation of Holy Cross). It’s the kind of thing that’s easy to overlook, but hard to miss once it’s brought to your attention.

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 14 No. 3 The Alma Mater

No. 14 No Greek Life vote view results 77% No. 3 The Alma Mater (95 votes)

22% No. 14 No Greek Life (27 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

The song that athletes sway and sing together after every sporting contest vs. a branding spin by the University. The alma mater is self-explanatory, so in case you somehow haven’t heard, there is no Greek life on the Notre Dame campus. Unisex dorms function as de facto fraternities and sororities, and the University makes much ado of the fact that the first question alumni ask one another is what dorm they lived in. It’s certainly an unusual set-up.

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 13 No. 4 The Four Horsemen

No. 13 Ending UCLA’s 88-game win streak vote view results 67% No. 4 The Four Horsemen (86 votes)

32% No. 13 Ending UCLA’s 88-game win streak (41 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

Outlined against a blue-gray [March] sky, the Four Horseman rode again, this time against arguably (and kind of sadly) the greatest achievement in the history of Irish men’s basketball. Seriously, for the only school in the nation to be top-10 in all-time wins in football AND men’s basketball, you’d expect a bit more glory on the hardwood. But alas, a miracle comeback to snap UCLA’s streak gets more air-time than two national championships (both pre-tournament era) and the program’s lone (yes, only one) Final Four appearance.

(Note: Yes, I am well aware that I rooted for Kentucky in that 2015 Elite Eight matchup, but I was a high-school sophomore unconcerned with where I would go to college at that time; and I’m sure you all found schadenfreude in Wisconsin avenging Notre Dame in that Final Four)

Poll No. 5 vs. No. 12 No. 5 Fr. Ted Hesburgh

No. 12 Subway Alumni vote view results 60% No. 5 Fr. Ted Hesburgh (76 votes)

39% No. 12 Subway Alumni (50 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now

If you think Fr. Hesburgh should be higher than a No. 5 seed, I will counter that no man is bigger than the University. And the weighting of the Navy life debt (which he started) against the much-heralded picture of him locking arms with Martin Luther King, Jr. is confidential information for the selection committee (comprised of just me). On the other side of Fr. Ted is the collective Subway Alumni: proud Irish fans, many of whom never attended the University (or even visited campus), but align with what it stands for. This feels like a 5-12 upset waiting to happen.

Poll No. 6 vs. No. 11 No. 6 "Celtic Chant"

No. 11 The Fisher Regatta vote view results 70% No. 6 "Celtic Chant" (82 votes)

29% No. 11 The Fisher Regatta (35 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Celtic Chant, for those unaware, is the song where most Notre Dame fans do uppercuts while the Men of Zahm instead form an “X” with their forearms. The contrarian practice has led to the uppercutting students (and even some of the Men of Zahm) yelling “F— you Zahm!” as they throw their punches. College is fun. Opposite that is another dorm-related tradition: Fisher Hall hosts an annual regatta around one of the campus lakes (apologies that I don’t remember which one) to raise money for charity. Competing students build their own watercraft, so of course the engineering majors have an advantage, but c’est la vie.

Poll No. 7 vs. No. 10 No. 7 "4th-and-Inches Mary"

No. 10 Championship coach statues vote view results 27% No. 7 "4th-and-Inches Mary" (32 votes)

72% No. 10 Championship coach statues (85 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Statue vs. statue. 4th-and-Inches Mary is another in the line of religious icons with football-themed nicknames. This one depicts the Virgin Mother with her hands held around her heart, her palms so close to one another that it looks like she’s signaling a barely-failed conversion on 3rd down. Opposite her are the physical statues of (or, if you like, the principle of ONLY giving statues to) championship-winning Irish coaches. Keep in mind that this trend extends beyond football, as former women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw’s statue was unveiled this season.

Poll No. 8 vs. No. 9 No. 8 St. Mary’s Lake

No. 9 St. Joseph’s Lake vote view results 67% No. 8 St. Mary’s Lake (78 votes)

32% No. 9 St. Joseph’s Lake (37 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

I have very little to say on this matchup. They’re both lakes, and (funny story) the founding priests of the Congregation of Holy Cross thought there was only one lake on campus until the winter passed and they could finally see two distinct lakes. Anyway, do what you will with that.

Voting for the first round in the South Quad region ends Saturday, Mar. 23 at 9:00 AM. Up next tomorrow is the North Quad Region.