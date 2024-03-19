FAN POLL: Introducing the “Notre Dame Things” Bracket, God Quad Region Round of 64

It’s bracket season, people! One of Notre Dame’s basketball teams gets to participate in March Madness, but that’s not enough bracket busting in my life. So, I came up with 64 different things associated with the University of Notre Dame and (I believe, fairly) seeded them in a bracket. Now you, dear OFD readers, have the all-important task of casting votes to decide the one thing most embodying the University — i.e., “Truly Notre Dame.”

There are four regions, each one named after one of the four quads on Notre Dame’s campus. First up in competition is the God Quad region. Without further ado, here are the opening matchups.

Poll No. 1 vs. No. 16 No. 1 The Golden Dome

No. 16 Waving phone flashlights before the fourth quarter vote view results 98% No. 1 The Golden Dome (94 votes)

1% No. 16 Waving phone flashlights before the fourth quarter (1 vote) 95 votes total Vote Now

The iconic symbol of the University and origin of the nickname “Domers” against a rip-off of the University of Georgia’s fourth-quarter football tradition. These were the easiest things to seed, and it should be a landslide result.

Poll No. 2 vs. No. 15 No. 2 Fencing

No. 15 Wookie life debt to Navy vote view results 73% No. 2 Fencing (67 votes)

26% No. 15 Wookie life debt to Navy (24 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

A program boasting the last three national championships and five of the previous six team titles vs. a polarizing tradition originated by former university president Fr. Ted Hesburgh (stay tuned for his seeding). Some may have qualms with the life debt’s seeding, but the Midshipmen barely squeaked in thanks to an automatic berth (courtesy of the Fr. Hesburgh sweepstakes) after posting an 13-80-1 all-time record against Notre Dame.

Poll No. 3 vs. No. 14 No. 3 Pushups in the air after touchdowns

No. 14 Deal with the ACC vote view results 91% No. 3 Pushups in the air after touchdowns (83 votes)

8% No. 14 Deal with the ACC (8 votes) 91 votes total Vote Now

Notre Dame Stadium ushers don’t like anyone outside the student section being lifted up and thrown into the air after the Irish score a touchdown, but it doesn’t stop some people from trying. (And let’s be honest, the ushers probably don’t like the students doing it either, but they’ve given up that fight). On the other side is Notre Dame’s deal with the ACC, which has contributed to tissue-paper-soft football schedules (like the 2024 one) but also given the Irish a home for Olympic sports and, earning them an automatic berth, offered sanctuary and a conference to play in during the 2020 pandemic season.

Poll No. 4 vs. No. 13 No. 4 Tight Ends

No. 13 Fr. Edward Sorin vote view results 45% No. 4 Tight Ends (42 votes)

54% No. 13 Fr. Edward Sorin (50 votes) 92 votes total Vote Now

Notre Dame wouldn’t have a claim to the “Tight End U” moniker if the university didn’t exist. But it does in fact exist thanks to the efforts of Fr. Sorin, whose statue on campus sadly has no football-themed nickname (unlike one of the next two seeds...). This matchup is on upset watch.

Poll No. 5 vs. No. 12 No. 5 "The Holy Handoff"

No. 12 Eddy Street vote view results 57% No. 5 "The Holy Handoff" (52 votes)

42% No. 12 Eddy Street (38 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

The statue is officially known as “Statue of the Holy Family” but called the “Holy Handoff” because it looks like Mary and Joseph are passing Baby Jesus off like a football. It’s the first of several statues with gridiron-inspired monikers to appear in this bracket. Opposite it is Eddy Street, home to Five Guys, Blaze Pizza, Jimmy Johns and other options contributing to the “Freshman 15” (I speak from personal experience on this one).

Poll No. 6 vs. No. 11 No. 6 "Fair Catch Corby"

No. 11 Keenan Revue vote view results 61% No. 6 "Fair Catch Corby" (54 votes)

38% No. 11 Keenan Revue (34 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Another football-themed nickname for a statue. Fr. Corby’s likeness captures him with his hand raised as he absolved Union soldiers of their sins before they charged the field at the Battle of Gettysburg during the Civil War. Although bearing a morbid backstory, the pose could also be seen as one in the midst of a signaling for a fair catch on a kickoff or punt. Competing against that is the Keenan Revue, Keenan Hall’s annual fundraising variety show that has students camping outdoors to get tickets (videos of past shows are available on YouTube). As a proud alum of Zahm House — rival of Keenan — I will be heartbroken to see the 11-seed advance.

Poll No. 7 vs. No. 10 No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart

No. 10 The USC rivalry vote view results 68% No. 7 Basilica of the Sacred Heart (60 votes)

31% No. 10 The USC rivalry (27 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

I expect some more qualms with the seeding of the Basilica, but I have to be frank: The design is absolutely beautiful, and the “God, Country, Notre Dame” slogan above the door is iconic, but trying to go to mass can be a circus. That’s to be expected given the draw of the architecture/painting, and the fact that the Vatican’s chief painter designed it, but I’ve never been one for very gaudy things. Opposite them is a football rivalry that hasn’t lived up to the billing in several recent season (because both teams are infrequently ranked when they play each other). Also, just make them come to South Bend in the winter for once; now THAT would be a great Senior Night.

Poll No. 8 vs. No. 9 No. 8 North Dining Hall

No. 9 South Dining Hall vote view results 33% No. 8 North Dining Hall (28 votes)

66% No. 9 South Dining Hall (56 votes) 84 votes total Vote Now

And, finally, perhaps the most contentious of matchups in the entire tournament. If you don’t know, there are two dining halls on Notre Dame’s campus: North Dining Hall (NDH) and South Dining Hall (SDH). Students typically go to the dining hall closest to their dorm, and it is tradition to argue that your affiliated dining hall is better than the other (even though both have the same food).

NDH has a more modern (some might say “drab”) design, but it is where the Men of Zahm would gather for 4:30 dinner, so of course you know my stance. SDH is modeled after Hogwarts, displays a giant copy of da Vinci’s The Last Supper and houses The Observer (student-run newspaper) office in the basement. I can’t wait to see how this one comes out.

That’s it for the first round in the God Quad region. Voting ends at 9 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 22 with the second round to commence shortly thereafter. Stay tuned for the South Quad region’s first round tomorrow.